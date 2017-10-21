GCB, Keem’s Foundation ‘Cricket Cares’ T20 for Hurricane victims… Jaguars face C’bean All stars tomorrow at Providence

All roads lead to the Providence Stadium tomorrow as the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and Keem’s Foundation collaborate to stage an international flavored T20 match with a difference from 17:00hrs.

The Guyana Jaguars, led by Leon Johnson, face-off with a Reyad Emrit led Caribbean All Stars team in what is anticipated to be an exciting encounter tagged ‘Cricket Cares’ to raise funds for those affected in the Hurricane hit Islands of Dominica and Barbuda.

Tickets, cost $1,500 for the party stand, $2,000 for the other three stands, while car passes cost $1,000 and are on sale at the GCB office (Regent Street Bourda), Poonai’s Pharmacy (Rosehall Town), Little Rock Hotel (New Amsterdam), M&Ms (Peter’s Hall East Bank), Saro Boy Groceries (Buxton), Big Yard Auto Sales (Tuschen), Dan’s Snackette (Parika), Nimbus Water (Vreed-in-Hoop West Coast Demerara) and all day tomorrow at Providence.

Corporate Booths cost $100,000 and Companies and those desirous of selling at the venue can still call the GCB office on 223-5479.

The overseas players Emrit, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Nicolas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Jevon Searles and Kevon Cooper, were expected to arrive in Guyana on a 07:30hrs flight today and many of them will attend a specially arranged party tonight at Palm Court where fans will get a chance to mingle with members of both teams.

Part proceeds from this event will also go to the Hurricane Victims.

Ansa McAl’s Carib Beer is the premier sponsor and gates open from 16:00hrs tomorrow, while proceeds from the game will be forwarded to the Civil Defence Commission for distribution to those islands ravaged by the hurricanes.

The Guyana Jaguars line-up will feature all the players who recently competed in the Antigua Independence Tri-Nation T20 Series, finishing as runners-up to Jamaica.

At a press briefing on Thursday, stakeholders called on cricket fans to fill the Stadium and demonstrate the benevolence of the nation.

Secretary of the GCB, Anand Sanasie, said while the Prohibited and Restricted Items list will be enforced for the game, he is envisaging a party-like atmosphere in the stands, as the on-field action is expected to be riveting.

He encouraged Guyanese to contribute to a worthy cause, just like natives of Trinidad and Tobago did in a similar initiative a week ago.

Radio personality Feliz Robertson represented Keem’s foundation and said the Foundation was founded by Entertainer Rawle Ferguson and was formed after his son, Akeem, died a few years ago of Cancer. Robertson said the Event was geared towards assisting the Victims of Dominica, Barbuda and St Martin to rebuild their Islands and lives.

The game will be competitive but fans are asked not to forget the reason for this game and volunteers will be coming around the stands to collect donations from anyone who wants to contribute.

Guyana’s top umpires (Nigel Dugid and Shannon Crawford) will do on-field duties with Rayn Banwarie being the stand-by, while Barath Mangru and Trevor Hossain are the official scorers.

Teams: Jaguars: Leon Johnson (Captain), Robin Bacchus, Sherfane Rutherford, Jonathon Foo, Gajanand Singh, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Anthony Bramble, Kemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Ricardo Adams, Chris Barnwell, Veerasammy Permaul, Steven Jacobs, Ronsford Beaton, Ramal Lewis

Caribbean All Stars: Rayad Emrit (Captain), Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Andre Fletcher, Nicolas Pooran, Kjorn Ottley, Kevin Cooper, Keswick Williams, Jevon Searles, Fidel Edwards, Lennox Cush, Joshua Wade, Andre Stoll, Romaine Maniram.