ECCC expresses condolences to Rampersaud’s relatives

Latest update October 21st, 2017 12:55 AM
The East Coast Cricket Committee (ECCC) has expressed condolences to the relatives of the late Yeudistir Rampersaud, former secretary of the East Coast Cricket Board.
Rampersaud passed away on Thursday following an illness.
A release from the ECCC stated that “It is with much sadness that we learnt of the demise of Rampersaud, we know that his services will surely be missed and we pray that God gives his relatives the strength to cope with his passing.”
