COURTS under-11 Peewee Football tournament round of 16

Latest update October 21st, 2017 12:55 AM
The 2017 COURTS Peewee tournament will kickoff round of 16 matches this morning from 10:45 hours at the Banks DIH, Thirst Park ground as a new Champion is set to emerge after 2016 & 2015 winners were booted during the group stage.
Some of the marquee games will include Den Amstel vs. West Ruimveldt Primary in today’s opener, Enterprise Primary vs. St. Ambroes and Sophia vs. Tucville.
Den Amstel will be the favourite in their encounter and will be hoping that their star striker Keilshon Humphrey, who has 5 goals three (3) games, continue his goal scoring form.
Jacob Rodney of St. Ambrose is second on the tournament’s goal scoring table with an impressive average of 2 goals per game having scored 6 in his three (3) matches played.
St. Ambrose will look to him as they seek to overcome former finalists Enterprise Primary during tomorrow’s action.
Sophia Primary will be the favourites not only against Tucville primary in their match tomorrow but for the entire tournament after notching impressive wins including a 1-0 edging of two-time defending champions St. Angela’s who were unbeaten for two years in the tournament.
