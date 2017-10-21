CH&PA to construct homes in Lethem

Latest update October 21st, 2017 12:55 AM

Lethem, Region Nine, residents will soon be the beneficiaries of housing units to be constructed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority.

On Thursday, Minister with responsibility for the Housing Sector, Valerie Adams-Patterson-Yearwood met with representatives of the various regulatory agencies to discuss the identification of new lands for housing development.
The agencies involved included the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission, the Guyana Water Incorporated, Lethem Power Company, Lethem Town Council and the Regional Democratic Council.
It was pointed out during the meeting, that all stakeholders involved, should take into consideration the instances of flooding which occurs in the Rupununi, when planning and mapping out the new areas.
The meeting was chaired by Minister Patterson-Yearwood, and included Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Leyland Saul, and Director of Operations, Denise King-Tudor.

