Berbice Cricket Board commends GCB/CGI for dynamic 3-day tournament

The President and other Executives of the Berbice Cricket Board of Control has applauded the herculean efforts of the Guyana Cricket Board/ Cricket Guyana Inc, for the tremendous success of the recently concluded 3 day inter Zone cricket tournament.

President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Mr. Dhieranidranauth Somwaru, is optimistic that this initiative can only see to the upward movement of cricket in Berbice and the country as a whole. He stated that the sixty Berbicians cricketers that were engaged in this competition are now better equipped to forge ahead in their careers. The competition which lasted for seven weeks, has indeed succeeded in sharpening the skills of the players, and has stirred the interest of the cricketing public in Berbice.

Mr. Somwaru is pleased that the Guyana Cricket Board continues to follow its mandate in promoting cricket countrywide, despite the negatives of certain Clubs in the country, but he encourages the GCB to stand firm and continue in fulfilling its mandate. He assures the GCB that the Berbice Cricket Board will forever stand firm behind them, ‘since we are all parts of the same body.’

The President wishes to make special mention of those Berbicians that have excelled at the recently concluded games and advise them to continue with their training, since there is more to come. Players such as Kandasammy Surujnarine, Balchand Baldeo, David Latchaya, Rajiv Ivan, Jonathon Foo, Artley Bailey, Gudakesh Motie Kanhai, Clinton Pestano, Demetri Cameron, Joshua Ramsammy, Shimron Hetmyer, Anthony Bramble, Kevlon Anderson, Nial Smith and Eon Hooper have all contributed meaningfully to the success of their respective teams and the Berbice Cricket Board wishes to applaud them for their efforts.

The Berbice Cricket Board will shortly identify an elite squad of 30 players who will be part of an ongoing elite training programme. Details of the programme will be communicated to clubs whose players have been selected to attend.

The Berbice Cricket Board will continue to nurture and promote the game of cricket in the county, and urge the business community and members of the public to pledge their support to the Board as they strive to fulfill our mandate for the cricketers in Berbice.