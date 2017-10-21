Badri Prasad Memorial T20 bowls off tomorrow in Wakenaam

The Badri Prasad Memorial T20 competition is set to commence tomorrow on the island of Wakenaam with two matches.

At the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, at 09:00hrs defending champions Good Success will tackle arch rivals Sans Souci (Loaknauth Persaud and Hydar Alli the umpires) and at 13:00hrs V Net T20 champions Sans Souci Jaguars will face Maria’s Pleasure (Oyono Sampson and Tulchan Pooran; Loaknauth Persaud as standby).

The competition is being sponsored by overseas based Guyanese Oudit Persaud in memory of his late father and businessman Badri Prasad.