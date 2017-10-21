Badri Prasad Memorial T20 bowls off tomorrow in Wakenaam

Latest update October 21st, 2017 12:55 AM
The Badri Prasad Memorial T20 competition is set to commence tomorrow on the island of Wakenaam with two matches.
At the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, at 09:00hrs defending champions Good Success will tackle arch rivals Sans Souci (Loaknauth Persaud and Hydar Alli the umpires) and at 13:00hrs V Net T20 champions Sans Souci Jaguars will face Maria’s Pleasure (Oyono Sampson and Tulchan Pooran; Loaknauth Persaud as standby).
The competition is being sponsored by overseas based Guyanese Oudit Persaud in memory of his late father and businessman Badri Prasad.
