ANSA McAL celebrates 25 years of service to Guyanese market

-Launches Public Service Award for Guyana’s finest teacher, nurse and police officer

By Kiana Wilburg

Ansa McAl Trading (Guyana) Limited (AMTL) is currently celebrating 25 years of sterling service to Guyana’s economy. In observance of this significant achievement, the company has organised a menu of activities.

At the top of its list is the launch of a Public Service Award which is intended to honour Guyana’s finest police officer, nurse and teacher of the year.

During a meeting with members of the media on Thursday, Ansa McAl’s Managing Director, Troy Cadogan, explained that these three professions were selected as they represent “true service jobs”. He said that the winner of each category will receive a prize of $500,000. There will also be 30 consolation prizes.

In this regard, Cadogan explained that 10 outstanding professionals in each category will also be awarded a cash prize in the sum of $50,000.

The Managing Director said, “We see ourselves as supporting excellence and the goal here is to recognize the contributions of these professionals. I am hoping that this helps to raise the bar in those professions for example; a police officer would aspire to win this award…”

As it relates to the selection of the persons, Cadogan explained that each respective association will submit nominations. He also noted that there will be an aspect of the contest that will be going online but this would only count for a small percentage of the judging criteria. He said that the Ansa McAl will also have an impartial panel of judges for the selection of the winners.

Cadogan also stated that the company will be hosting a grand presentation ceremony at the end of the year once the winners of each category have been selected.

Cadogan boasted that there is no other company in Guyana that has a “social conscience” like Ansa McAl. With this in mind, he said that the entity is going to be stepping up its efforts and the Public Service Award is only the beginning.

Going forward, the Managing Director committed to making the Public Service Award an annual feature for the company.

Cadogan said, “The public school system as well as the health system needs a boost. I always try to look at the positive in everything…You constantly hear of the negatives of the police trade for example. But we want to promote the excellence in each of these professions. We want to promote the positives.”

The General Secretary of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Miss Coretta McDonald, said that she was pleased with Ansa McAl’s decision to launch such an initiative.

“It is very bold step that is being taken by this company. During the years, teachers are the ones who mould all professionals but their contributions are not always recognised,” McDonald noted.

The GTU General Secretary committed to ensuring that the Ansa McAl project is a massive success.

Her colleague, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Nursery), Ingrid Trotman also welcomed the initiative. She said that the Ministry of Education is pleased to be on board.

Additionally, Cadogan said that the company has other plans for its Silver Anniversary. In this regard, he recalled that the company would have donated an arch at Cummings Lodge on the East Coast Demerara, Public Road.

Cadogan said that the company plans to develop its “arch area” into an ideal Ansa McAl Park as it would be outfitted with proper benches and other recreational amenities.

The Managing Director also noted that the company will be doing a number of outreach programmes in the Beterverwagting area, as well as hosting Employee and Customer Appreciation Awards and a Silver Anniversary Reflection Celebration.

Cadogan also took the time to reflect on the genesis of the company as well as its contribution over the years to the Guyanese economy. He said that several decades ago, the Ansa McAl Group of Companies saw the opportunity to invest in Guyana and did so with the sales and packaging plant and while that partnership did so in the Seals and Packaging Industries Ltd (SAPIL).

However, while that particular partnership faced some setbacks, undeterred, the ANSA McAL Group noticed that there was a need in the country for a more robust and service-oriented distribution business.

In July 1992, Ansa McAl Trading (Guyana) Limited (AMTL) was born. Operations began later that year in October when the company would officially open its doors, at the SAPIL plant located at Farm, East Bank Demerara.

Cadogan noted that company has grown from strength to strength and it is one of the premier companies in Guyana.

He noted it that it has over 240 Guyanese employees in addition to hundreds of other contracted individuals depending on the company for its daily bread.

AMTL began operations with only five ‘Group products’ and these were Carib Beer, Royal Extra Stout, Smalta, TrinChloro Bleach and Swinger Matches. The company now looks back on an impressive record of growth and commitment to the local business environment and people of Guyana over the 25 years.

A fully-owned subsidiary of the ANSA McAL Group, AMTL has expanded its employee complement from an initial handful of workers at the beginning in 1992 to employing more than 200 people and scores of Promoters, Branding Reps and Entertainers who indirectly depend on the viability of the company.

Furthermore, AMTL is now one of the largest distribution companies in Guyana, servicing approximately 95 percent of the population with hundreds of products from four major divisions ranging from Pharmaceuticals, Construction Solutions, Consumer Products, and Beverages.

Moreover, AMTL has contributed well in excess of $50 billion in PAYE, corporation, duties, excise, environmental and value added taxes to the coffers of Guyana, and over $2 billion towards a robust Corporate Social Responsibility program with investments in sport, culture, the community of Beterverwagting, and other social programmes.

The Group is also committed to diversifying its portfolio in Guyana and this is manifested through investments in the media, retail, services and automotive industries, creating even more employment for Guyanese.

According to the Company’s Managing Director, these milestones will be celebrated over the next 12 months with a series of activities that speak to their understanding of the company as an integral part of the Guyanese business landscape.

He said that the Ansa McAl distributorship epitomizes the idea of regional integration in offering the best of regional and international products to the Guyanese market.

Cadogan said that as the company celebrates this Silver Anniversary, it is fully committed to the future of Guyana and its people. “We are highly optimistic about our growth over the next 25 years.”