AFC played no role in selection of GECOM Chairman

Oct 21, 2017 News 2

…Condemns Jagdeo’s destabilisation threats

The Alliance for Change (AFC), which forms part of the coalition government, has distanced itself from the process that led to the unilateral appointment of retired Justice James Patterson as the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).
However, it has condemned the threats by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo as reckless. Jagdeo has vowed to destabilise the government.
A statement issued by the AFC last evening following a meeting of top level party officials, stated that it is regrettable that after three protracted rounds of consultations and submissions each of the three lists fell short of the requirements of the constitution.
“The AFC played no part in the selection process,” the party made clear in the statement.
Justice Patterson was not among the names from the three lists submitted by the Opposition Leader. Jagdeo in response has promised to have the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) support base become uncooperative with the government on any issue.
The Opposition, People’s Progressive Party/Civic, plans to approach the international community, including the United Nations. He also plans to seek legal redress.
“The AFC strongly condemns the Opposition Leader for his reckless and unpatriotic stance of non-cooperation and civil disobedience and the party will hold him personally accountable for the consequences of any civil unrest which may ensue,” the party stated.
The AFC sought to justify the appointment, noting that the party recognised that the necessity had arisen for the president not to further delay the appointment of a Chairman. According to the AFC, the appointment in the president’s own deliberate judgment has averted a looming constitutional crisis.
“The party recognises that according to the constitution the consultation process was purely between the President and the Leader of the Opposition,” the AFC pointed out.
The AFC stated their intention to use the constitutional reform process to ensure that there is wider participation of stakeholders in the selection of GECOM commissioners.
According to the party, now that GECOM is fully constituted, the expectations are that GECOM will commence its work immediately in preparation for Local Government Elections in 2018 and Regional and General Elections in 2020.
The AFC said it holds GECOM to the highest standards of electoral integrity and will stridently challenge any threats to the preservation of democracy.

