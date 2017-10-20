WORDS OF CONDEMNATION HAVE NO MEANING TO THE UNJUST

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) needs to do more than protest about injustice, victimization and uneven treatment. It must follow-up its protests by providing support to those who its feels have been unjustly and unfairly treated in our society.

Guyanese organizations, for too long, have been satisfied with protesting, condemning and pleading for redress from public authorities. It is futile and a waste of time calling for justice for the unjust.

Attention has to be now shifted to supporting the victims of unfair and unjust actions. These persons should not be left to pursue legal redress on their own. It is also time for those humiliated to be provided with support.

The IAC recently came out with a statement in which it compared the treatment meted out to the former Deputy Solicitor General of Guyana with that meted out to the chief press officer of the President. The IAC, in its statement, said that based on what was been published by the media, there can be a perception of uneven treatment of these two officers and given their distinct ethnic backgrounds, this can cause much unease and lack of confidence and faith in the established systems.

It said that if these two matters are not dealt with judiciously they can convey a perception of unequal or unfair treatment and, therefore, should be taken very seriously in the interest of social cohesion and national unity.

The IAC had previously registered its unease over reports about the contents of a social media text which were attributed to the chief press officer to the President. The IAC in a media release stated that it had taken note of the alleged racial utterances purportedly attributed to the President’s Press Officer.

It expressed its concern “given the uneasiness that such alleged comments can precipitate and the negative impact it can have on the fragile fabric of social harmony.” The IAC reiterated its condemnation of the use of racial slurs and racial bashing since, in its estimation, these types of utterances humiliate those whom they target.

It is out of the recognition that persons may have been humiliated that the IAC and all those who support the just treatment of persons should do more than simply register their concern or protest. The IAC has placed itself on record as registering its concern in these two instances. In so doing, it appears to be protesting against the actions of the government. But is that enough?

What about the humiliation faced by the victims of injustice, victimization and uneven treatment? Should these persons not be supported in their attempts at justice and in reversing the humiliation they face?

The test messages which were made by the chief press officer of the President referred to some employees of the press division of the Ministry of the Presidency. It would be uncomfortable for those to whom the comments referred, to continue to work in that office, knowing what was said, and the decision of the President not to impose even a minimal sanction of a warning letter to the offending party.

The victims may not be able to afford to leave the job to escape that environment. This is why organizations such as the IAC need to do more than simply protest, condemn and call for action. The IAC has to offer support to persons who its feels have been humiliated.

In the present case, the IAC should be trying to help those staff members of the President’s press division who were subjected to alleged derogatory texts. The IAC should be meeting with them and organizing for them to find alternative employment in a less distasteful environment.

In the instance of the Deputy Solicitor General, the IAC should mobilize public support for the now dismissed office holder, since it is most likely that the individual concerned will be able to afford legal representation, but may be in need of moral support.

Action, not just words, is needed for those who are alleged to be victims of a cruel and uncaring government.