Latest update October 20th, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

What is this man doing at Guyana Football Federation?

Oct 20, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
Being a great fan of Guyana’s sports, and football in particular, I would be grateful if you can publish this letter of inquiry so we can have a response from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).
Many local football fans are curious to know what is Mr. Richard Groden currently doing at the GFF? As you may recall, Mr. Groden was at the helm of the Trinidad & Tobago Football Federation as General Secretary for several years during the Jack Warner era.
In 2015, Groden was appointed by FIFA to serve as the General Secretary of the GFF during the Normalization Committee’s (NC) helm, where he was in charge of all administrative and financial matters.
At the time, his appointed attracted much public and media scrutiny and was unpopular with several members of the GFF. His contract ended when the NC’s term concluded.
Fast forward today, and after the changing of five general secretaries in the past two years, Mr. Groden has returned, unannounced to the public, to the GFF hierarchy.
It would be a welcome move, in the spirit of transparency, if the executive committee of the GFF can inform the public and members of the GFF what is Groden’s current role with the federation.

Chamine Lovell

More in this category

Sports

Layne, Wynne strike twice as T&T girls overcome Guyana

Layne, Wynne strike twice as T&T girls overcome Guyana

Oct 20, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed Krizia Layne and Blair Wynne netted twice as Trinidad and Tobago women defeated Guyana women 6-3 when the Pam American Indoor Hockey championships continued yesterday at the Cliff...
Read More
Future Stars make light work of Gold is Money to cop National Futsal Championship

Future Stars make light work of Gold is Money to...

Oct 20, 2017

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s expectations

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s...

Oct 20, 2017

Tenpow brothers ready to rule the track at ‘Caribbean Showdown’

Tenpow brothers ready to rule the track at...

Oct 20, 2017

Upper Demerara capture GT Beer Inter Association football title

Upper Demerara capture GT Beer Inter Association...

Oct 20, 2017

Jaguars begins preparations for PCL

Jaguars begins preparations for PCL

Oct 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]