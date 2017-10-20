What is this man doing at Guyana Football Federation?

Dear Editor,

Being a great fan of Guyana’s sports, and football in particular, I would be grateful if you can publish this letter of inquiry so we can have a response from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

Many local football fans are curious to know what is Mr. Richard Groden currently doing at the GFF? As you may recall, Mr. Groden was at the helm of the Trinidad & Tobago Football Federation as General Secretary for several years during the Jack Warner era.

In 2015, Groden was appointed by FIFA to serve as the General Secretary of the GFF during the Normalization Committee’s (NC) helm, where he was in charge of all administrative and financial matters.

At the time, his appointed attracted much public and media scrutiny and was unpopular with several members of the GFF. His contract ended when the NC’s term concluded.

Fast forward today, and after the changing of five general secretaries in the past two years, Mr. Groden has returned, unannounced to the public, to the GFF hierarchy.

It would be a welcome move, in the spirit of transparency, if the executive committee of the GFF can inform the public and members of the GFF what is Groden’s current role with the federation.

Chamine Lovell