Upper Demerara capture GT Beer Inter Association football title

Beat West Demerara 3-0

Upper Demerara delivered the inaugural GT Beer Inter Association Sunday Night Cup title with a classic 3-0 demolition of West Demerara Wednesday night in front of cheering football fans at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden.

Playing the championship game the new breed of talented players exposed to this level did not disappoint their coach Anthony ‘Toto’ Stephens and came away deserving of being crowned Inter Association champions.

But they began their quest with some butterflies in their chest and it showed early on.

But they settled into a rhythm that allowed them to get an early chance as Kellon Primo would saunter down the right and setting up teammate Jashwan Moore who was guilty of muffing a chance from on top the box and before long West Demerara could not deliver, being denied by Shaquile Frank in goal for the Linden team.

Then Jomain Samuels had another try for the Lindeners as they took the game to their opponents, with the ball running free, he brought it back to finish with a nice shot to goal in the 30th minute.

With that 1-0 advantage it was no stopping the gyrating in the stands as this support gave this young brigade of footballers from Upper Demerara the impetus to carry out an offensive onslaught to their opponents as the first half ended 1-0.

With the tempo in their favour and West Demerara under pressure, Upper Demerara would go 2-0 up as the result of a foul in the West Demerara half. The subsequent Randy Small free kick from outside the 18 yards box was pacey and it breached the shaky defensive wall to score in the 67th minute.

Now with their game plan being orchestrated well and a hesitant opponent in front of an expectant crowd, Upper Demerara scored goal number three in the 81st minute, this time from the combination of Denzil Fordyce, who with Kellon Primo would open the defence of West Demerara.

This time Primo, the eventual Most Valuable Player with a top score of five goals, would deliver the final nail in the coffin of West Demerara with a beautiful goal; dashing any hopes the visitors had of getting back into the game.

Eventually, that 3-0 score would in fact remain for the Upper Demerara side when the final whistle came and wild celebrations erupted in the stands.

For the third place match Georgetown failed to turn up thus giving Essequibo Pomeroon that prize which was worth $400,000 as they played an exhibition game against a Select XI which they won 4-2.

Among those who witnessed the final were Mayor of Linden Carwyn Holland, President of the Guyana Football Federation Wayne Forde, Technical Director of the GFF Mr. Greenwood and sponsors Banks DIH Senior Supervisor Shawn Grant, President of the UDFA Terrence Mitchell and other UDFA officials.

It was announced that the official presentation will be at a date to be announced.