Latest update October 20th, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s expectations

Oct 20, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) met with the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) and the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Executive Committee at the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN) building on the 14th October to negotiate the cost of using the ground.
This intervention was necessitated following the request of the MSC to have the GFF intervene on its behalf in the interest of football development in the region.
Among the key decisions reached were a negotiated reduced price per night for the rental of the ground, coupled with a reduced cost for the usage of the lights at the ground.
In an invited comment, President of the GFF, Wayne Forde stated: “I am very pleased that the management at the MSC has recommitted themselves to the development of football in the UDFA. This is yet another step of stakeholders recognizing the value that can be derived from working hand in hand with the GFF and its members.”
Present at the meeting were MSC President, Avery Trimm; MSC First Vice President, Aubrey Major; MSC Secretary, Marlon Pierson; UDFA President, Terrence Mitchell; UDFA Public Relations Officer, Verona Hunter, and UDFA Treasurer, Answatt Bharrot.

More in this category

Sports

Layne, Wynne strike twice as T&T girls overcome Guyana

Layne, Wynne strike twice as T&T girls overcome Guyana

Oct 20, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed Krizia Layne and Blair Wynne netted twice as Trinidad and Tobago women defeated Guyana women 6-3 when the Pam American Indoor Hockey championships continued yesterday at the Cliff...
Read More
Future Stars make light work of Gold is Money to cop National Futsal Championship

Future Stars make light work of Gold is Money to...

Oct 20, 2017

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s expectations

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s...

Oct 20, 2017

Tenpow brothers ready to rule the track at ‘Caribbean Showdown’

Tenpow brothers ready to rule the track at...

Oct 20, 2017

Upper Demerara capture GT Beer Inter Association football title

Upper Demerara capture GT Beer Inter Association...

Oct 20, 2017

Jaguars begins preparations for PCL

Jaguars begins preparations for PCL

Oct 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]