UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s expectations

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) met with the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) and the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Executive Committee at the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN) building on the 14th October to negotiate the cost of using the ground.

This intervention was necessitated following the request of the MSC to have the GFF intervene on its behalf in the interest of football development in the region.

Among the key decisions reached were a negotiated reduced price per night for the rental of the ground, coupled with a reduced cost for the usage of the lights at the ground.

In an invited comment, President of the GFF, Wayne Forde stated: “I am very pleased that the management at the MSC has recommitted themselves to the development of football in the UDFA. This is yet another step of stakeholders recognizing the value that can be derived from working hand in hand with the GFF and its members.”

Present at the meeting were MSC President, Avery Trimm; MSC First Vice President, Aubrey Major; MSC Secretary, Marlon Pierson; UDFA President, Terrence Mitchell; UDFA Public Relations Officer, Verona Hunter, and UDFA Treasurer, Answatt Bharrot.