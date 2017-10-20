Turbo Knockout Football Competition… Police and Pele enjoy contrasting wins on opening night

The battle for the top prize of $500,000 began on Diwali night at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue as the 16-team Turbo Knockout Football tourney kicked off with two matches.

Police FC fresh off their victory in the Corona Invitational tournament christened the newly installed lights, which are the fruits of a public/private partnership between Petra and the MOE, with a 6-0 drubbing of Eagles FC in the first match that began at 18:30hrs.

By the 63rd minute, Police were up 3-0 with goals from Junior Gordon in the 34th, Travis Jones in the 48th and Kester Dundas in the 63rd.

As Eagles pressed hard to bring themselves back into the game, Rawle Haynes capitalized on the holes in Eagles defence and added a further hat-trick of goals in 64th, 75th & 77th minutes to further clip the wings of Eagles.

The second game was a clash between two developing squads, Northern Rangers and Pele FC.

The younger of the two teams, Pele FC, fought back after being a goal down to overcome Northern Rangers 2-1 in the feature game of the night.

After Sherwin Vincent had put Rangers ahead in the 12th minute, Darrhan Persaud equalized in the 35 minute to have the game in a deadlock up to injury time when Akosi Jarvis scored in the 90+2 minute.