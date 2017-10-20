These cadets have not graduated as marine pilots

Dear Editor,

It was reported in the media that the country has made history by having four females among sixteen cadets graduate as Marine Pilots. This statement is misleading. These Cadets have not graduated as pilots; they were successful at the Guyana Coastal Masters Examination. They are now licensed as Captains of vessels engaged on Guyana Coastal Trade only. MARAD in its endeavor to upgrade the professional competence of its maritime officers has successfully trained these young men and women for five years to be in command of coastal vessels.

Five years of training is the minimum time in which one can qualify as a Coastal Master when the numerous subjects to deal with, time spent at sea and attendance at a recognized nautical institution are taken into consideration. It must be noted that even though they were successful at the examination this does not mean that they will be appointed Captains immediately, but will most likely be appointed Mates as they still need more practical experience.

The practice is that an officer must be in possession of a certificate one above his appointment. Attendance at a nautical institution coupled with the requisite period of sea time on international voyages during the five year period would have made them eligible to sit International Examinations. However regardless of the level of qualification acquired, whether international or local, they would still be required to undergo six months training as a trainee pilot under the watchful eyes of a licensed pilot.

On completion of this training which includes one hundred and fifty Bar Crossings, fifty berthings and fifty unberthings they become eligible to sit the One District Pilotage Examination (Demerara).This examination which is conducted, and the performance assessed by three qualified mariners/pilots consists of three parts, practical ship handling, oral and written. Successful candidates will then be issued a junior Second Class Pilots License and commence piloting ocean going vessels in and out of Georgetown. It must be understood that modern vessels engaged on International voyages are mandated to carry very sophisticated electronic equipment. Our pilots must be able to handle this sophistication, pilot these ships blind (blind pilotage) when the situation so warrants and deal with electronic navigation etc. I am aware that not all of these graduates will be pilots, some will be placed in the Marine Section of Transport & Harbours Department, some will become Ship Inspectors while others will pursue other maritime related fields. There is no short cut to this profession. Pilots have to get it right the first time and every time they handle a foreign going vessel. There is no room for error.

Rouchie W.Adams