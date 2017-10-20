Latest update October 20th, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The church wishes to thank the Kaieteur News

Oct 20, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
Just a short note to thank you and your staff for intervening in the matter of very loud music played publicly in the vicinity of All Saints Anglican Church at the corner of Main and Trinity Streets in New Amsterdam. The increased police patrols, the noise abatement citations, the visible presence of patrol cars have all made a difference in this particular neighborhood. I commend highly the active support of the Mayor and Town Council as well as the Divisional Commander of the Police Department and his staff in the Township of New Amsterdam, and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.
Father William Guthrie Priest-in-Charge

Priest-in-Charge/Incumbent: Rev. Dr. Andrew Hoyte

More in this category

Sports

Layne, Wynne strike twice as T&T girls overcome Guyana

Layne, Wynne strike twice as T&T girls overcome Guyana

Oct 20, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed Krizia Layne and Blair Wynne netted twice as Trinidad and Tobago women defeated Guyana women 6-3 when the Pam American Indoor Hockey championships continued yesterday at the Cliff...
Read More
Future Stars make light work of Gold is Money to cop National Futsal Championship

Future Stars make light work of Gold is Money to...

Oct 20, 2017

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s expectations

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s...

Oct 20, 2017

Tenpow brothers ready to rule the track at ‘Caribbean Showdown’

Tenpow brothers ready to rule the track at...

Oct 20, 2017

Upper Demerara capture GT Beer Inter Association football title

Upper Demerara capture GT Beer Inter Association...

Oct 20, 2017

Jaguars begins preparations for PCL

Jaguars begins preparations for PCL

Oct 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]