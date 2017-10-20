The church wishes to thank the Kaieteur News

Latest update October 20th, 2017 12:30 AM
Dear Editor,
Just a short note to thank you and your staff for intervening in the matter of very loud music played publicly in the vicinity of All Saints Anglican Church at the corner of Main and Trinity Streets in New Amsterdam. The increased police patrols, the noise abatement citations, the visible presence of patrol cars have all made a difference in this particular neighborhood. I commend highly the active support of the Mayor and Town Council as well as the Divisional Commander of the Police Department and his staff in the Township of New Amsterdam, and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.
Father William Guthrie Priest-in-Charge
Priest-in-Charge/Incumbent: Rev. Dr. Andrew Hoyte
