Tenpow brothers ready to rule the track at ‘Caribbean Showdown’

They may be small in stature, but the Tenpow brothers are certainly big on sustaining their dominance on the race track.

Backing down from a challenge is alien to them and that trend is set to continue tomorrow (October 21) when GT Motorsports stages the Georgetown Grand Prix ‘Caribbean Showdown.’

Jeremy and Justin of Pure Racing are once again billed to line up against their rivals in what is usually a hotly-contested Sun Burst Kids Cup 60cc. In previous Grand Prix events, the Kids Cup was an all-local field, but it will have the presence of foreign competition this time around with Jamaican Ryan Lue set to showcase his skills.

“To the Jamaican team, welcome to Guyana and watch out for Pure Racing,” Jeremy said. Justin added, “Welcome everybody. I’m ready for some epic racing.”

The two are among the brightest prospects in the sport, and tomorrow’s Grand Prix is another opportunity for them to further enhance their growing reputation.

Jeremy, the older of the two, has a record to maintain as he is the points leader of the Sun Burst Kids Cup after three Grand Prix events and a total of nine races. He has chalked up five wins and two second place finishes and has amassed a whopping 188 points for his remarkable consistency.

The only female in the category, the indomitable Paige Mendonca, is second on 158, followed by Nathan Rahaman in third spot on 155. Justin, with two second place finishes and three thirds, occupies fourth position on 129 points.

Josh Khan is way back in fifth on 30 points, but he has only participated in one Grand Prix- a total of just three races.

Action will speed off at 18:00hrs and admission to the venue is $1,000 for adults, $500 for children and $4,000 for the VIP experience.

The event will set the stage for the ultimate motorsport event of the year- the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship on November 12 at the South Dakota Circuit.

It is being supported by Sun Burst Juices, Rent-A-Tent, Fly Jamaica, Stag Beer, Monster Energy Drink, Exxon Mobil, Hand-in-Hand Insurance, Readymix Concrete, Scotiabank, Cloud 9, Optique Vision Care, Toucan Industries, Ticket Master Travel Agency, E-Networks, King’s Jewellery World, Hero Motor Cycles, Ray’s Motor Spares, Cyril’s Taxi Service, Bounty, Trophy Stall, Prem’s Electrical Store, Impressions, Truck Masters, Windjammer, Super Bet, The Track Bar, Ocean Spray Hotel, Secure Innovation and Concept, Clear Waters, Marics, Rid-O-Pest and Karcher.