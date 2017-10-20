Something to think about with the new harbour bridge

Latest update October 20th, 2017 12:30 AM
Dear Editor
Please publish this short comment on the location of the New Demerara Harbour Bridge. I note in the local news that the feasibility study of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge has been completed, inclusive of its location. It is sincerely hoped that the negative impact which the bridge will have on the harbour of Georgetown in its proposed location relative to its limited anchorage areas and manoeuvring space available to ocean going vessels as (highlighted by the team of Mariners which represented the Maritime Administration Department) was seriously taken into consideration. MARAD’s team also offered a projection of increased marine traffic as a result of the oil and gas industry and possibly increased bauxite shipping activity.
Capt. R.E.W. Adams
