RHTYSC/Busta Champion of Champions Softball Cricket Tournament bowls off

– Eight teams advance to Quarterfinals

The 2017 Edition of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Busta Champion of Champions Cricket tournament bowled off on Sunday last at the Area ‘H’ Ground in front of a capacity crowd.

The 14th Edition of the popular tournament is being played for the first time using the Softball format. After the first round of matches, eight teams advanced to next weekend Quarterfinals at the Area ‘H’ Ground.

The eight teams advancing are Grill Master of Canje, Toopoo of Albion, Sparta of Cumberland, Hard Knock of Ulverston, Rising Star of Port Mourant, Terry Grocery XI of Rose Hall Town, Set Up of Rose Hall Town and Jai Hind Cricket Club of Chesney.

Jai Hind drew the bye to the Quarterfinals, while Grill Master, Sparta, Hard Knock, Rising Star and Toopoo qualified by winning their matches. Terry’s Grocery and Set Up, despite losing, qualified for the Quarterfinals by having the best batting average of the five losing teams in the opening round.

In the opening match, Sparta defeated Fyrish by 8 wickets after restricting Fyrish to 62 for 7 from their allotted ten Overs.

Amit Mohamed 20 and Hemand Samaroo 16 top scored for Fyrish as Sunil Madramootoo claimed 3 wickets for 8 runs.

In response Kishan Sankt 29 and David Luknauth 16 not out batted well to lead Sparta to victory.

Toopoo defeated Terry Pike Grocery by seven runs. Toopoo, batting first reached 98 for 7 from 10 Overs with V. Kandasammy topscoring with 22 (2 sixes) and V. Narain 20 not out. Michael Hicks took two wickets for 11, while Keith Simpson and Jamal Jarvis each took a wicket for 11 and 14 respectively.

In response, Terry Grocery was restricted to 91 for 6 despite an unbeaten 45 and an attacking 20 not out from Berbice junior cricketer Keith Simpson. Grill Master easily defeated Tamarind Root of Hampshire by 42 runs after hitting 113 for 3. Keith Fraser scored 32 opening the batting, while Balram Samaroo 25 not out and Davendra Ramoutar supported with 27 not out. In response, Tamarind Root could only muster 71 as Keon Sinclair 3 for 10 and Ray Jaferally 2 for 14 bowled well for the winners.

Shamie Grocery XI was beaten by Rising Star by 10 wickets after being kept on a tight rein and being limited to 46 all out in 8.3 Overs.

Five of Shamie Grocery batsmen were dismissed via the run out route as Rising Star fielded well.

In response, the boys from Port Mourant blasted their way to 49 without loss in just 3.2 Overs.

In the final match of an exciting day, Hard Knock held their nerves to squeeze past Set Up by four runs.

Set Up, however, qualified for the quarterfinals by passing the 71 posted by Tamarind Root, to go through along with Terry Grocery XI. Hard Knock reached 82 for 9 from 10 Overs with R. Braithwaite 26 and E. Tyndall being the principal scorers. Set Up in response reached 78 for 5 when their allotted Overs expired.

Co-ordinator of the 14th Edition of the Busta Champion of Champions Tournament Mark Papannah expressed satisfaction at the standard of play, discipline of every team and the large number of spectators who turned up to witness the first round.

Papannah disclosed that the Quarterfinals would be played on Sunday 22nd October, 2017 at the Area ‘H’ Ground.

Teams are required to be at the Area ‘H’ Ground by 10:00 hours for a 10:30 hours start.

Each of the teams would be uniformed in Busta coloured T/Shirts.

The Final is scheduled for Sunday 29th October at the same venue from 11.00 hours.

The organisers would also be arranging a special cricket match between the RHTYSC King Solomon Logistics Under-12 Team and the Poonai Pharmacy Under-13 Cricket Team.