Nauth Motor Spares, Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Springs U13 cricket … Lovell, Ramsammy shine as GCC, Blairmont claim final berths

Lovell, Ramsammy shine as GCC, Blairmont claim final berths

Oct 20, 2017

Tallius Lovell and Zinnal Ramsammy struck half centuries as Georgetown Cricket Club and Blairmont registered victories in their respective semi final games when the Nauth Motor Spares, Well Teen, Trophy Stall and Tropical Springs U13 25-over cricket competition continued recently at DCC.
Georgetown Cricket Club overcame Demerara Cricket Club by one wicket. Batting first, DCC scored 144 all out in 19.2 overs. Joel Gilkes made 47 and Daniel Mootoo 19; extras contributed 38 as Rivaldo Phillips claimed 2-19 and Zackhery Jodah 2-22. GCC responded with 145-9 in 24.5 overs with 31 extras. Lovell struck 74, while Jodah got 17. Pacer Jason Holder and Jaffar Pinder captured 3-9 each, while Ezekiel Wilson had 2-23. Lovell was named man-of-the-match.
Blairmont beat Transport SC by one run. Blairmont took first strike and managed 139-9 with Ramsammy scoring 57 and Shakir Saffie 26. Jonathan Adams picked up 3-29 and Alvin Mohabir 2-19. Extras supported with 20. TSC were limited to 138-8 in reply. Shamar Yearwood struck 55 and Rudranauth Kissoon 23; Ramsammy snared 3-17 to take the man-of-the-match prize and Sreedath Roopnarine had 2-31.
The final is tentatively set for November 05 at DCC at 19:00hrs. The 3rd place play-off will be between Transport and DCC and will be played on Saturday October 29 at 18:00hrs at DCC.

