Layne, Wynne strike twice as T&T girls overcome Guyana

By Zaheer Mohamed

Krizia Layne and Blair Wynne netted twice as Trinidad and Tobago women defeated Guyana women 6-3 when the Pam American Indoor Hockey championships continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The visitors took the lead in the 2nd minute when Arielle Williams found the back of the net with a penalty corner before Layne netted her first three minutes later. Guyana fought back and Nicole Eastman reduced the deficit in the 6th minute with a powerful shot.

Both teams continued to share possession almost equally and Guyana drew level when Marzana Fiedtkou fired home in the 18th minute, she then scored her second two minutes later as the home team took a 3-2 lead at the break; both of her goals resulted from penalty corners.

Trinidad and Tobago fought back in the second half and Blair drew them level in the 22nd minute. However, although the Guyanese kept on fighting, with Gabriella Xavier and Minsoldia Culpepper making encouraging runs, their opponents dominated much of this period and Layne put the visitors ahead in the 36th minute with her second. Alanna Lewis increased the lead in the lead in 37th from a penalty corner before Wynne completed the rout in the 40th.

Earlier, Canada defeated Uruguay 2-1 with Alison Lee scoring in the 27th and 40th minutes, while Maria Viana pulled one back for Uruguay in the 30th.

United States of America thumped Barbados 10-0. Alli Campbell netted a helmet-trick scoring in the 7th, 9th, 12th and 35th minutes, while Sammy Popper scored a hat-trick with her goals coming in the 1st, 21st and 35th minutes. Paityn Wirth netted in the 18th, Mary Beth Barham in the 38th and Madison Orobono in the 40th.