Jaguars begins preparations for PCL

Crandon says one day of T20 cricket will not hurt team

By Sean Devers

Three times defending Regional four-day Champions Guyana Jaguars began preparations for their title defence on Wednesday with a two-day simulation match at Everest.

The Jaguars open their campaign against Jamaica at Providence on October 26 and Chairman of selectors, former National pacer Rayon Griffith informed that the PCL squad will be known next week.

There will be three practice sessions next week and performance in the recently concluded GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League which was won by Essequibo, would be taken into account in the selection of the team.

Head Coach Esuan Crandon says the team has been together as a unit for the past few years and says he is confident of doing well this season, adding that team spirit is very important to success.

The GCB has collaborated with Keen’s Foundation in a special T20 game on Sunday to help raise funds for those affected by the Hurricanes which devastated Dominica, Barbuda and St Martin.

Crandon said that although the team is now in four-day mode after reaching the final of the Antigua Independence T20 tri-nation tournament last week in Antigua, one day of T20 cricket won’t hurt the team’s preparations.

“We are professionals and one day of T20 cricket should not affect us since helping others in need is an important character of any human being. The same T20 team which went to Antigua will play on Sunday. Although the reason for the game is more important than cricket we will play hard cricket since we have a reputation to protect and from the names I am hearing coming to play against us it will be a very competitive game and we are playing to win,” Crandon said.

The event, under the tag line ‘Cricket Cares’ is set to start at 17:00hrs on Sunday and the Jaguars will oppose a Caribbean All Stars side with includes 10 players from the Caribbean. Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Andre Fletcher, Nicolas Pooran, Rayad Emrit, Fidel Edwards, Kjorn Otley, Kesrick Williams, Jevon Searles and Kevin Cooper will provide a stern test for the Jaguars.

“We will have a fight on our hands and the crowd will expect to see a real match and will give them that. This is a great concept by the Cricket Board and the (Keem’s) Foundation and I proud that my players can be great professionals not only on the field but also by contributing in some way in helping people rebuild their Island and their lives,” Crandon said.

The Jaguars Coach encouraged everyone to turn up on Sunday to show the rest of the Caribbean the helpful spirit of Guyanese people.