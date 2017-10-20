Govt. to payout $3.5B to public servants

– Increases minimum wage to $60,000

Government has made a final offer to the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), announcing plans to increase the new minimum wage to $60,000, which is an increase of $5,555, retroactive from January 2017.

Head of the Department of Public Service and Permanent Secretary, Reginald Brotherson, told reporters yesterday that some 14,000 public servants will benefit from the increases which will cost Government approximately $3.5 billion.

Brotherson said that negotiations with the GPSU began about a month ago, but no proposals were put forward by the Union, whose representatives said that negotiations for 2016 were incomplete.

The union pointed to a letter from President David Granger; however, Brotherson said the Government’s negotiating team rejected this position.

“In our clarifications with His Excellency, he clearly was referring to allowances, but from the Government’s side a final offer was given in 2016, so the union has decided that they are going to write His Excellency for that level of clarification.

The Government’s negotiating team was very clear that we had concluded 2016 negotiations, in so far as wages and salaries were concerned,” Brotherson said.

On Monday, October 16, the two sides met to discuss wage increases; however, the offer put forward by the Government was rejected by the union.

Final Offer

*8 % increase for persons earning between GYD$55,555 to GYD$99,999;

*6 % increase for persons earning between GYD$100,000 to GYD$299,999;

*5 % increase for persons earning GYD$500,000 to GYD$699,999;

*2 % increase for persons earning GYD$700,000 to GYD$799,000

*0.5% increase for persons earning GYD$800,000 to GYD$1 million.