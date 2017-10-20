Future Stars make light work of Gold is Money to cop National Futsal Championship

Future Stars secured the coveted Street Vibes Entertainment ‘National Futsal Championship’, dismissing Gold is Money by a 4-1 scoreline on Wednesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

It was the Curtez Kellman show in the fixture which was a rematch of the previous Futsal Tournament. The Georgetown Football Club (GFC) midfielder made his presence felt, banging in a hat-trick on either side of halftime.

Kellman rifled a right foot shot into the right side in the 15th minute to break the deadlock, before lashing another powerful effort into the back of the net in the 28th minute to make it 2-0.

Gold is Money eventually pulled one back in the 35th minute through the evergreen Michael Pedro.

However, Kellman restored his side’s advantage two minutes later, thumping a right foot strike into the roof of the goal from the right side of the field.

The final nail in the coffin was applied in the 45th minute, as Akeemo Anthony etched his name on the scorer’s sheet.

With the win, Future Stars copped the championship trophy and $700,000. On the other hand, Gold is Money collected the runners-up package of $250,000 and a trophy.

Meanwhile, Sparta Boss secured the third place accolade, embarrassing fierce rival Back Circle 7-0. Eusi Phillips led the rout with a double in the fourth and 19th minutes.

Adding goals were Daniel Wilson, Gregory Richardson, Solomon Austin, Jerome Richardson and Courtney Britton in the seventh, 10th, 22nd, 24th and 29th minutes respectively.

Due to the result, Sparta Boss walked away with $150,000 and the third place trophy, while the loser pocketed $100,000 and the corresponding accolade.

The sponsors of the event were the Guyana Police Force, Windjammer International Hotel and Cuisine and 94.1 Boom FM.