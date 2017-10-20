Funny to know that 98 percent of the Guyanese nation is mad

Editor,

I liked the funny, ha, ha, letter about a 98 per cent people in Guyana being “mad” in your last Sunday edition. The letter writer was expanding on the daily unsavoury things Freddie Kissoon writes about in Guyana. I would not describe many of those people as “mad” – they are self-serving. It suits them to act in that particular way, to try to ensure more money for themselves. Greedy, such greed causing harm to others, sometimes gravely so.

I speak from personal experience. In 1983, when a B.G. work colleague told me that her father in London had just posted a £2,000.00 “trolley van” to a relative, to “sell ice cream to school children”, the money as a loan to be repaid in time, I voiced my suspicions: it would take years of ice cream sales to realize that much money. However, let every “satan” remember that “the mills of God grind slowly and exceedingly fine” – and we all will one day get our comeuppance. Let them all beware.

Geralda Dennison.