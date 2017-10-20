Latest update October 20th, 2017 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Escaped Guyanese killer back home after serving time in Suriname

Oct 20, 2017 News 0

Rickford La Fleur, who broke jail and fled to Suriname while facing trial for two murders, is back in Guyana.

Rickford La Fleur

A police release stated that the 43-year-old was returned to Guyana yesterday.
La Fleur, also called Rickford Williams or Rickford Sabola, ‘Bragga,’ or ‘Rastaman’ of Vryheid’s Lust, Smithfield and Canje River, was accused, with three others, of clubbing Sebastian Clato, 24, to death in the New Amsterdam Prison.
La Fleur was at the time also on remand for the killing of Cleveland Hetmyer, called ‘Water Dog,’ who was shot dead some 90 miles up the Canje River on November 4, 2010. In June 2011, La Fleur and three others broke out of the New Amsterdam Prison.
They used a cement strap to scale down the side of the prison wall before ripping a hole in the fence. That escape was captured on camera.
The rope, it was revealed, was taken into the prison a few days before the escape and was given to one of the escapees.
La Fleur then fled to Suriname where he was arrested and served a four-year sentence for robbery under arms.

More in this category

Sports

Layne, Wynne strike twice as T&T girls overcome Guyana

Layne, Wynne strike twice as T&T girls overcome Guyana

Oct 20, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed Krizia Layne and Blair Wynne netted twice as Trinidad and Tobago women defeated Guyana women 6-3 when the Pam American Indoor Hockey championships continued yesterday at the Cliff...
Read More
Future Stars make light work of Gold is Money to cop National Futsal Championship

Future Stars make light work of Gold is Money to...

Oct 20, 2017

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s expectations

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s...

Oct 20, 2017

Tenpow brothers ready to rule the track at ‘Caribbean Showdown’

Tenpow brothers ready to rule the track at...

Oct 20, 2017

Upper Demerara capture GT Beer Inter Association football title

Upper Demerara capture GT Beer Inter Association...

Oct 20, 2017

Jaguars begins preparations for PCL

Jaguars begins preparations for PCL

Oct 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]