Escaped Guyanese killer back home after serving time in Suriname

Rickford La Fleur, who broke jail and fled to Suriname while facing trial for two murders, is back in Guyana.

A police release stated that the 43-year-old was returned to Guyana yesterday.

La Fleur, also called Rickford Williams or Rickford Sabola, ‘Bragga,’ or ‘Rastaman’ of Vryheid’s Lust, Smithfield and Canje River, was accused, with three others, of clubbing Sebastian Clato, 24, to death in the New Amsterdam Prison.

La Fleur was at the time also on remand for the killing of Cleveland Hetmyer, called ‘Water Dog,’ who was shot dead some 90 miles up the Canje River on November 4, 2010. In June 2011, La Fleur and three others broke out of the New Amsterdam Prison.

They used a cement strap to scale down the side of the prison wall before ripping a hole in the fence. That escape was captured on camera.

The rope, it was revealed, was taken into the prison a few days before the escape and was given to one of the escapees.

La Fleur then fled to Suriname where he was arrested and served a four-year sentence for robbery under arms.