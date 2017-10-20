Latest update October 20th, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

East Coast Cricket Board mourns the passing of Judister Rampersaud

Oct 20, 2017 Sports 0

The president, executives and clubs of the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) announces with regret, the passing of their Assistant Secretary Judister (Rampy) Rampersaud who died shortly after feeling unwell on Wednesday. He was 66 years old.
Rampersaud was recently elected to serve in the position of assistant secretary after serving as secretary for in excess of twenty-five years of the ECCB, he was the current secretary of the Clonbrook Sports Club.
“It is with great shock, sadness and disbelief that our dear Father and Brother Rampy has left us as his vast experience in cricket administration will be sadly missed. His untimely passing will greatly affect all of us and has unquestionably created a huge vacuum in the Administration of Cricket on the East Coast, Demerara and by extension Guyana,” a release from the ECCB stated.
A teacher by profession, Rampersaud also owns a General Store.
He was also a qualified match referee and officiated in several regional matches.
Rampy served Guyana’s cricket diligently and with distinction in several capacities. He was a self-effacing individual who always put his priorities in order but chose cricket in particular, above everything else. He was an able cricket administrator who did everything for the betterment of the sport, the ECCB noted.
Kaieteur Sport joins in expressing condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Rampersaud.

More in this category

Sports

Layne, Wynne strike twice as T&T girls overcome Guyana

Layne, Wynne strike twice as T&T girls overcome Guyana

Oct 20, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed Krizia Layne and Blair Wynne netted twice as Trinidad and Tobago women defeated Guyana women 6-3 when the Pam American Indoor Hockey championships continued yesterday at the Cliff...
Read More
Future Stars make light work of Gold is Money to cop National Futsal Championship

Future Stars make light work of Gold is Money to...

Oct 20, 2017

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s expectations

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s...

Oct 20, 2017

Tenpow brothers ready to rule the track at ‘Caribbean Showdown’

Tenpow brothers ready to rule the track at...

Oct 20, 2017

Upper Demerara capture GT Beer Inter Association football title

Upper Demerara capture GT Beer Inter Association...

Oct 20, 2017

Jaguars begins preparations for PCL

Jaguars begins preparations for PCL

Oct 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]