East Coast Cricket Board mourns the passing of Judister Rampersaud

Latest update October 20th, 2017 12:30 AM
The president, executives and clubs of the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) announces with regret, the passing of their Assistant Secretary Judister (Rampy) Rampersaud who died shortly after feeling unwell on Wednesday. He was 66 years old.
Rampersaud was recently elected to serve in the position of assistant secretary after serving as secretary for in excess of twenty-five years of the ECCB, he was the current secretary of the Clonbrook Sports Club.
“It is with great shock, sadness and disbelief that our dear Father and Brother Rampy has left us as his vast experience in cricket administration will be sadly missed. His untimely passing will greatly affect all of us and has unquestionably created a huge vacuum in the Administration of Cricket on the East Coast, Demerara and by extension Guyana,” a release from the ECCB stated.
A teacher by profession, Rampersaud also owns a General Store.
He was also a qualified match referee and officiated in several regional matches.
Rampy served Guyana’s cricket diligently and with distinction in several capacities. He was a self-effacing individual who always put his priorities in order but chose cricket in particular, above everything else. He was an able cricket administrator who did everything for the betterment of the sport, the ECCB noted.
Kaieteur Sport joins in expressing condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Rampersaud.
