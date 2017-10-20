‘Disrespected’ GTU threatens ‘full blown’ strike action

A ‘full blown’ strike could be initiated by next week and the public education system is likely to feel the brunt of it.

At a press conference yesterday, executives of the Guyana Teachers’ Union [GTU] threw down the gauntlet when they threatened strike action unless the ruling administration, not only takes note, but outlines how several issues faced by public school teachers will be addressed.

When asked if the Union will be given the full backing of the 6,000-odd teachers it represents, Lyte, without hesitation, assured that teachers will be on the frontline of any strike action initiated.

This is in light of the fact, he noted, that “every teacher wants the debunching that was promised; every teacher is desirous of their clothing allowance that was given in the past; every teacher wants to see added incentives given for their qualifications…and we have not had this in the last two years and that gives me confidence.”

“Having gone around to the various [union] branches, teachers have said to us in no uncertain terms ‘if the union calls us out we will be behind them,’” Lyte added, as he amplified “the days for passive action are over and this is going to be very active.”

But halting the proposed strike action is not impossible at this point.

“What will stop this strike action will be an immediate response and decisive action as to what will be given to our teachers. Nothing else will stop it! They have had two years to talk and nothing has materialised over the talks,” Lyte stressed.

Moreover, the response that Lyte anticipates must be swift in coming.

Sharing the spotlight with Lyte yesterday were GTU General Secretary, Ms. Coretta McDonald, First Vice President, Ms Leslyn Collins and Field Officer, Mr. Lancelot Baptiste A.A.

They revealed that the issues of concern to the union range from the non-progressive negotiation between the union and the Ministry of Education for increased teachers’ remuneration to the outstanding debunching payments.

Among the most recent concerns of the union includes the fact that the Education Ministry has issued a circular that could see teachers having to work during their designated lunch period, and issues surrounding the national cycling, swimming and track and field championships.

As he listed the many issues faced by teachers, Lyte said that for too long teachers have been neglected in spite of the noble role that they have to play.

“We feel disrespected, because there have been talks between the Public Service Ministry and the [Guyana] Public Service Union, and that is nationally publicised, and nothing is coming out from the talks between the Guyana Teachers’ Union and the Ministry of Education. We consider this to be absolutely disrespectful,” insisted Lyte.

He added, “The union has reached a point of no return and definitely there is going to be some action,” said Lyte.

He pointed out that the union has written a number of letters to the relevant authorities, but there has been no response, and seemingly no attempts to address the union concerns.

“We have written even to the Minister responsible for labour, Mr Keith Scott; the Minister of Social Cohesion [Dr. George Norton] who has responsibility for Sports with regards to the national championships. We even wrote to the President [David Granger] on several occasions; we have written to the Prime Minister [Moses Nagamootoo], [Minister of State] Joseph Harmon and even Finance Minister, Winston Jordan….I don’t know where else we can send a letter to get some help…We have gotten no answers,” Lyte said.

It is for this very reason, Lyte said, that “we have decided that we will not continue to be taken for granted.”

Commenting on the state of affairs yesterday too was McDonald who said, “These issues are of concern to us. We have been talking with our counterpart, but it seems as if some of those words have gone on deaf ears.”

She added, “We want the public to understand the plight that we have found ourselves in, and the situation that our teachers are finding themselves in. In some cases they are being placed in a box or they are being backed into a wall.”

Lyte said that the union is convinced that “the ruling administration has gone to the extent to frustrate our teachers and to frustrate the administration of this union.”

Even as he noted that the International Labour Organisation [ILO]’s declaration which specifically addresses three principal rights of all categories of workers, Lyte underscored that “the first one that has been disregarded by this present administration [is the] freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining.”

Lyte made reference to a letter inked in 2011 by President David Granger [then APNU Presidential Candidate] to former GTU President Colin Bynoe, which states, among other things, “APNU iterates its commitment to increase salaried and non-salaried benefits [and] improve the incentive systems in place for teachers…”

But according to Lyte, although the administration has been speaking about the importance of collective bargaining, “we have not seen any such thing manifested over the last two, two and a half years, since this administration came into power.”

“We are coming to the end of another fiscal year and yet our teachers have not been recognised for their contributions by way of an increase in salary,” said Lyte, as he pointed out that teachers have been without their due, ever since the last Memorandum of Understanding came to an end at the end of 2015. The union is convinced that “there is a deliberate effort on the part of the administration to address the proposal which was submitted since 2015 December to the Ministry of Education and to almost every other Ministry…we have produced and replicated that particular document, supplied it to all of these Ministries and yet another budget will be presented, and we are not able to come to an agreement for the proposal for the teachers of this nation,” Lyte lamented.

He moreover reiterated that “this is very disrespectful and it is in direct contravention to the labour agreement…this fact is a clear indication that this administration is not seeking to properly remunerate our teachers.”

But even as the union executives were venting their concerns, Government was yesterday proposing an increase for public servants, to which Lyte said, “this union is not aware of the fact that there is any consensus on that payout or any payout for that matter.”