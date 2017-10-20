COURTS Under-11 Pee wee Football tournament continues tomorrow at Thirst Park

The 2017 COURTS Peewee tournament has reached the round of 16 stage and competitive matchups in this knockout round will continue tomorrow at the Banks DIH, Thirst Park ground from 10:45hrs.

Some of the marquee games will imclude Den Amstel vs. West Ruimveldt Primary in the day’s opener, Enterprise Primary vs. St. Ambroes and Sophia vs. Tucville. Den Amstel will be the favourite in their encounter and will be hoping that their star striker Keilshon Humphrey, who has 5 goals in three (3) games, continues his goal scoring form.

Jacob Rodney of St. Ambrose is second on the tournament’s goal scoring table with an impressive average of 2 goals per game having scored 6 in his three (3) matches played. St. Ambrose will look to him as they seek to overcome former finalists Enterprise Primary during tomorrow’s action.

Sophia Primary will be the favourites not only against Tucville primary in their match tomorrow but for the entire tournament after notching impressive wins including a 1-0 edging of two-time defending champions St. Angela’s who were unbeaten for two years in the tournament.

See tomorrow’s full fixtures below.