Ban Diwali and leh old people sleep early

Dem got a remedy fuh all confusion. Successful people have a solution to every problem but failures have a problem for every solution. That is how Guyana going these days.

Confusion surrounds Diwali right now. De govt seh one day and a big Hindu organization seh another day.

Wednesday had a sprinkle of Diwali. Few people light diya. Last night dem had a shower of people who light diya. Is clear dem got confusion as to which day is Diwali and dem boys have de solution. Ban Diwali until de two sides agree pun a date.

If that don’t wuk dem boys recommend that de govt give two holidays fuh Diwali—one fuh de Maha Sabha and de other fuh de Dharmic Sabha.

If Soulja Bai don’t want to go down that road dem boys will start dem own Diwali and dem Diwali gun last from January to December.

Uncle Glenn gun light diya fuh de fuss six months and Uncle Adam gun light de last six months. By then GPL gun run out of fuel and de entire country gun be dark.

Dem boys seh dem got more confusion than Diwali. Soulja Bai since he tek office creating nuff confusion. He extend de age of retirement.

Then he create a special organization RDOG—Recruit Dem Old Geezers. All of dem before dem go to wuk, does line up at de post office to collect dem old age pension.

People tell dem boys who nah deh at de post office door deh pun de dentist chair replacing dem dentures.

Last night Soulja Bai call a man fuh swear him in as GECOM chairman. Soulja Bai fix de time fuh 8:30 in de night. Dem man seh I done got on me pajamas and about to pull down de net because 8 o’clock is me bedtime.

Soulja Bai tell him don’t worry. You can sleep by me in State House.

This man was ee daady friend but de man didn’t remember until Soulja Bai seh Uncle James.

Talk half and watch how Soulja Bai employing all ee daady friends.