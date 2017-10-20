ARE WE BACK IN THE BURNHAM ERA?

Dear Editor,

For the past months the East Coast Demerara stretch has been plagued by blackouts several times during the day and night. Electrical appliances are malfunctioning and are being damaged. GPL AND ITS SUBJECT MINISTER ARE SILENT! OR ARE THEY UNAWARE? Is this the good life we were promised? Is this the benefit of marking my X for the AFC?

It is difficult not to feel that certain AFC leaders are either muzzled or downright frightened to speak of the concerns of their constituencies. I suppose the gravy is delicious for them, and we were merely the tickets to get them into the kitchen. GPL is a bundle of incompetents. They complain of losses but do nothing to curb stealing of electricity.

I have written before and I will say again: 80% of the loss through theft is happening in the villages of this country – Sophia, Cummings Lodge, Plaisance, Beterverwagting, Buxton, Bachelor’s Adventure/Dazzel, Haslington/Golden Grove, Nabaclis, Victoria, Belfield, Ann’s Grove, etc. Is there a pattern here? Definitely!

Does GPL know that many residents in some of these places I mentioned have hot & cold water, A/C running 24/7? AFC leaders, this is the reality and you are part of it! Why must I obey the law when so many are allowed to break it without fear of penalty? Easy! Browbeat a security guard who was offering protection to GPL workers and BINGO, free power to the thieves!

I am not certain my letter will see the light of day. I would not even be surprised, since those who pretend to be the watchdogs of fair play are enjoying the fear play. I must support Freddie Kissoon: WE ARE A LAND OF THE DOOMED! BACK TO THE DAYS!

C. Selman