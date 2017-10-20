Allicock for Barbados engagement

Latest update October 20th, 2017 12:30 AM
-Nat Intermediate on next Friday
Youth Commonwealth Games silver medalist Keevin Allicock will travel to Barbados next week Friday to participate in an Independence International boxing competition there. Allicock would be accompanied by long- time coach Sebert Blake and is scheduled to fight top Barbadian flyweight Jamaal Breedy.
President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle said that the association is attempting to expose Allicock to as much international competition as possible leading up to next year.
“We are trying to have both Allicock and lightweight Christopher Moore engage in as much international battles as possible since these two youths are likely to be the future face of Guyana’s boxing,” Ninvalle said.
Both boxers represented Guyana at the Youth Commonwealth Games held in Bahamas this year with Moore reaching the quarter final stage.
Meanwhile, the GBA will be staging the three-day Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate championship beginning on Friday at the National Gymnasium.
Gyms from across the country are expected to participate for bragging rights and trophies.
Oct 20, 2017By Zaheer Mohamed Krizia Layne and Blair Wynne netted twice as Trinidad and Tobago women defeated Guyana women 6-3 when the Pam American Indoor Hockey championships continued yesterday at the Cliff...
Oct 20, 2017
Oct 20, 2017
Oct 20, 2017
Oct 20, 2017
Oct 20, 2017
It was more than just an ordinary day for me in the Court of Appeal yesterday. The people I met and the things I heard in... more
The Indian Action Committee (IAC) needs to do more than protest about injustice, victimization and uneven treatment. It must... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]