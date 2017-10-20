Allicock for Barbados engagement

-Nat Intermediate on next Friday

Youth Commonwealth Games silver medalist Keevin Allicock will travel to Barbados next week Friday to participate in an Independence International boxing competition there. Allicock would be accompanied by long- time coach Sebert Blake and is scheduled to fight top Barbadian flyweight Jamaal Breedy.

President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle said that the association is attempting to expose Allicock to as much international competition as possible leading up to next year.

“We are trying to have both Allicock and lightweight Christopher Moore engage in as much international battles as possible since these two youths are likely to be the future face of Guyana’s boxing,” Ninvalle said.

Both boxers represented Guyana at the Youth Commonwealth Games held in Bahamas this year with Moore reaching the quarter final stage.

Meanwhile, the GBA will be staging the three-day Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate championship beginning on Friday at the National Gymnasium.

Gyms from across the country are expected to participate for bragging rights and trophies.