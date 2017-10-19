Tragedy as motorcyclist kills soldier in Lethem celebrations

A member of the army’s Military Band was tragically killed yesterday morning after journeying to Lethem, Region Nine, for the current celebrations.

According to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), dead is Lance Corporal Devon Fraser.

The 28-year-old was reportedly walking along the corner of the roadway, in the vicinity of Camp Kanuku, the GDF Base in Lethem, when he was hit from behind by a black and red 250cc Honda motorcycle.

The motorcycle was being ridden by Elroy Pedro, 39.

According to the army, Fraser and Pedro were both taken to the Lethem hospital.

However, the soldier who was suffering from blunt force trauma, succumbed from his injuries at approximately 03:30 hours yesterday.

Fraser is survived by his wife who is pregnant with his daughter. They also have a son, 18 months old.

The army said that the body of Fraser was supposed to be flown to the city later yesterday.

His tragic death would come leaving his wife with an 18-month-old son, and his mom and siblings in mourning.

The army said that an inquiry into the circumstance surrounding the death of LCpl Fraser has been ordered.

The soldier is part of a group in Lethem, which borders Brazil, and which is currently celebrating its township status.

The motorcycle rider was said to be under the influence of alcohol.

The army said that its Chief of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West, officers and ranks of the GDF were deeply saddened by the news.