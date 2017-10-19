The PPP will use this man then kick him as they did before

Dear Editor,

It is no small wonder that people don’t trust politicians, since many of them speak out of both sides of their mouth. Although Proverbs 4:24 condemned this, ‘Don’t talk out of both sides of your mouth; avoid careless banter, white lies and gossip’, our leaders pay no heed to this Biblical exhortation.

A prime example is Dr Veerasammy Ramayya. Not so long ago, this gentleman was on a popular TV Station in Region 6, at public meetings and every street corner , vociferously giving details of the corruption of the previous PPP/C government, even naming a couple of PPP officials in Berbice whom he referred to as “Mutt and Jeff’. He spread a lot of white lies about how the sugar workers will get 20% wage increase and the rice farmers will get $9,000 per bag for paddy.

Many persons bought this and voted for the APNU/AFC Coalition and the result is a new government. He is a good politician without any doubt. He can make people believe a lot of things. But he lacks the ability to recognise his enemies.

Now this same gentleman is on another television station extolling the virtues of the PPP and speaking about the corruption of the current Government. Those whom he had referred to as ‘Mutt and Jeff’ are now gentlemen of the highest degree. He used to call the Skeldon Estate ‘white elephant’ and an ‘octopus’ and he used to blame Jagdeo for the failure of the investment but today he has changed that view.

But I am worried about the political future of this man.

The PPP never had any respect for him and they would normally refer to him as ‘the piss doctor’ and in my opinion they still do not have any respect for him.

They kept public meetings in front of his house and degraded him and his family.

He should be smart enough to know that they are just using him for political mileage.

I am sure that should the PPP ever gets back in power, they would never give him due recognition.

At least, he was an MP and the AFC made him the REO of Region 6 – a highly respectable position and from the news I knew that the Vice Regional Chairman and some PPP councillors gave him a run for his life and they actually forced him to resign. They made his life a virtual hell.

I have great respect for this gentleman but I fear that he would have been better off with the formation of another Third Force Party.

The PPP will never change its corrupt ways and he was correct when he spoke about their corrupt practices. I have been following politics closely and I know that Dr Ramayya was with the PPP when he came back from the USA, then he was with Mr Ravi Dev’s ROAR, then after the demise of ROAR he joined the AFC and now he is back with the PPP once again. He came full circle and twice he left the PPP because of corruption and he is back again.

This man should follow the example of Mr Ralph Ramkarran.

He should not allow the PPP to use him and kick him again.

He should be wary of these hypocrites.

This will be the end of his political career.

Rohit Persaud