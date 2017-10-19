The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy holds successful tourney

SOKE Abdool Nazim Yassim and The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy (GIKMAA) just concluded a successful 5th Open International Martial Arts tournament at the National Gymnasium recently.

There were Seven schools with 75 Karatekas that competed at this tournament these were the

Korean International Guyana; Stanleytown Shotokan Karate Dojo, National Martial Arts Association; Black Hawks Rising Sun Dojo, the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association, Lion of Judah karate School and The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy;

The Guyana Int’l Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy with 15 Students won 2 title Belts and 31 medals; (23 Gold, 6 Silvers and 2 Bronze).

Results are as follows:

In the 10 – 12 yrs. category,

Christian Freeman: 2 gold in the Traditional Kata & kumite/Sparring

In the 13 – 15 yrs. category,

Samuel Fraser: 2 gold In the Traditional Kata & kumite/Sparring

Eduardo Thomas: bronze in Kumite/Sparring.

In the 16 – 19 yrs. category

Vikash Somwaru, 2 gold in Traditional Kata & Traditional Weapons Kata

Parshuram Persaud, 2 gold Traditional Weapons Kata. & kumite/Sparring & silver Traditional Kata

Govind Ramkuar, gold in Traditional Kata & silver in Traditional Weapons Kata

Bhudeshchilchand, gold inTraditional Kata& silver in Kumite/Sparring

In the 20 – 24 yrs. category

Prampati Budhram, gold inTraditional Kata & silver in Kumite/Sparring

Maranada Bennett, 3 gold inTraditional Kata &Kumite/Sparring, & Freeform.

ParsuramArjune, 2 gold in Traditional Kata & Kumite/Sparring & silver in Traditional Weapons Kata

Tadious Edun, 2 gold in Traditional Weapons Kata & Kumite/Sparring & silver in Traditional Kata.

In the 25 yrs. & Over category

Marcell Yassim, 2 gold in Traditional Kata & Kumite/Sparring

Kelvin Walcott, 2 gold in Traditional Weapons Kata & Kumite/Sparring & bronzer in Traditional Kata

For the title fights weight divisions;

The Lightweight, less than 60 Kg. was won by Parsuram Arjune (Wales)

Middleweight 60 – 70 Kg was won by Tadious Edun (Tuschen)

Heavyweight 80 Kg & above was won by Kelvin Walcott (Enmore)

Other outstanding students were; Sibeon London and Ahkeem Grimond.

At the tournament, Vikash Somwaru and Maranda Bennett received their “Life Member” Certificates of the Guyana Int’l Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy.

While Grandmasters Cheteram Mortley, Eustace Cuffy, Denalph Sooknarine and Eon McFarlane of the Guyana all-Styles Martial Arts Federation, received Special Appreciation Martial Arts Brotherhood Awards for their work with the GIKMAA. Grandmaster Eon McFarlane also received a Shin-Kai-Ryu Martial arts Award of Honor.

Soke Nazim is very thankful and happy with the members of the Guyana All-Styles Martial Arts Federation who was in control of the Judging and Refereeing of the tournament. (A Federation that he is a member of)

The GIKMAA is expressing gratitude to Beharry Group of Companions Ltd., Ansa McAl, Woodpecker Products Trophies & Sports, the Guyana Martial Arts Masters Association International, Mr. Ernesto Choo-A-Fat, Mr. Kevin Jeffery, Dr. Peter De Groot, Mr. Govind Ramkuar, Mrs. Marcell Yassim and GM/SOKE/Dr. Abdool Nazim Yassim for Sponsorship of this tournament.

Special thanks also went to the Judges and Referees, Miss Grace Harry, Maranda Bennett, Rebekah Ramotar, Radha Singh, Mr. Nkosi Jupitor, John Ryan Brown and Reggie Persaud. Along with the parents and supporters that helped to make the tournament a successful one.

Soke Nazim Yassim and his team will now turn their attention to the grading exams for colour belt on October 27 & 28, black belt exams in November then the Bragging Rights tournament in December.