Stefan Jeffrey looking forward to Four-Stroke challenge

Stefan Jeffrey will step out of the Shifter Pro Cup and dabble in the Easy Cup Heavy and Easy Cup Light at Saturday’s Georgetown Grand Prix ‘Caribbean Showdown’, organised by GT Motorsports.

Jeffrey, who is fourth in the points standing in the Shifter Pro Cup, will battle against the likes of Easy Cup Heavy points leader Shan Seejatan, Haniff Mohamed, Raymond Seebarran and Rameez Mohamed among others, while he will face off with Easy Cup Light top competitors Haniff Mohamed, Raymond Seebarran, Jean Claude Jeffrey and Brian Tenpow just to name a few.

“I’m actually weighed in to run Four-Stroke Heavy, but I will try my faith with the Four-Stroke Light boys; if the weight differential doesn’t affect me too much it should be real close battling,” Jeffrey said.

Jeffrey said both classes “should be fun to watch” given the “competitive” field that has signed up to the face the starter’s orders.

In terms of his preparations for Saturday’s mega race meet, which will feature drivers from Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, Jeffrey, who will be powering kart #24, said he has had to overcome a minor challenge and he is now ready for the task at hand.

“I’ve been driving almost every single day for the past month, except for the last week and a half where I had a minor accident; had to basically take care of a broken seat and an almost damaged back, but I should have the kart working…, and hopefully drive the rest of the week and we should be ready by Saturday,” he explained.

Action will speed off at 18:00hrs and admission to the venue is $1,000 for adults, $500 for children and $4,000 for the VIP experience.

The event will set the stage for the ultimate motorsport event of the year- the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship on November 12 at the South Dakota Circuit.

It is being supported by Sun Burst Juices, Rent-A-Tent, Fly Jamaica, Stag Beer, Monster Energy Drink, Exxon Mobil, Hand-in-Hand Insurance, Readymix Concrete, Scotiabank, Cloud 9, Optique Vision Care, Toucan Industries, Ticket Master Travel Agency, E-Networks, King’s Jewellery World, Hero Motor Cycles, Ray’s Motor Spares, Cyril’s Taxi Service, Bounty, Trophy Stall, Prem’s Electrical Store, Impressions, Truck Masters, Windjammer, Super Bet, The Track Bar, Ocean Spray Hotel, Secure Innovation and Concept, Clear Waters, Marics, Rid-O-Pest and Karcher.