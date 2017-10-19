Squatting is de thing to do

When de housing people tackle dem squatters in Sophia people start to talk how de government bad. Some seh people got to live somewhere suh if dem squat is alright. But de same people gun get vex if de same squatters come and squat near to wheh dem live. De fuss thing dem gun seh is that de squatters cheapening dem property.

Dem boys now find out that Jagdeo sell some reserve to people and now nobody can touch these people. De government can’t put up a pedestrian over pass at Diamond because one man own de reserve at de road head. De same man own de reserve by de Demerara Harbour Bridge and de government can’t build another passenger overpass.

But de one at Diamond is de bad one. De road coming out from Diamond suh small that a truck and a car can’t pass. In de morning when all dem thousand people driving out de traffic does back up for miles. Is de same confusion pun de public road an all because Jagdeo sell a big piece of de government reserve to one of he friends.

And if de government want to expand de road pun de other side Demerara Bank tek over de land pun that side and planting flower. That is to mek all who waiting to drive out of Diamond to sit down and admire de flowers.

De same people who mekking noise how de government shouldn’t remove de squatters and how it must think about de children, want de government to tek de land and drag out dem flower by Diamond.

When de government did want de railway embankment wheh people was squatting. De government didn’t hesitate to bulldoze dem people. Nuff of dem had land but dem refuse to move pun that land. Is de same thing wid de Sophia squatter. Nuff of dem got land but dem refuse to move.

Now dem getting sympathy.

Talk half and watch dem squatters tekking up land in State House compound.