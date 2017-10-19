Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One Cricket…. Wiruni becomes Berbice Riverrain Champions

The 2017 Guyana Cricket Board/Scotiabank Kiddy Progress One Cricket, recommenced with matches in the Berbice river area. The matches witnessed primary school teams competing. These teams included Sand Hills, Wiruni, Ebini and Calcuni primary schools.

In the semifinal stages, Calcuni beat Ebini by 3 runs. Ebini won the toss and elected to bat, reaching 158 off their allotted 14 overs. In reply, Calcuni demonstrated good team work with the bat, reaching 161 to gain victory.

In the other semi- final match, Wiruni accumulated a competitive of 187, to place themselves in a favourable position to gain a spot in the finals. Nevertheless, Sand Hills gave a strong reply, meeting 181 when their overs were completed, to give Wiruni victory by 6 runs.

In the finals, favorites Wiruni amassed a score of 186, to give Calcuni a challenging total of 187 in order to lift the 2017 GCB/ Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One Cricket title for the Berbice River District.

However, Calcuni though competitive found the task difficult, as their concentrated batting effort could only allow them to meet 172 at the end of their allotted 14 overs. Wiruni Primary won the match by 14 runs, to lift the 2017 GCB/ Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One Cricket championship for the Berbice River District.