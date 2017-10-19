Latest update October 19th, 2017 12:55 AM

Regal congratulates newlywed skipper Esau

Oct 19, 2017

Former Malteenoes SC and Guyana U-15 wicket-keeper batsman and current Captain of Regal All stars Safraz Esau got married on Sunday last to Angellicia Zara at West Demerara.
Members of the Regal All stars and Masters teams and the softball fraternity have extended congratulations to Esau and his spouse and wished them a successful marriage.
Kaieteur News Sports Department would like to extend best wishes to couple.

