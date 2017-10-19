Regal congratulates newlywed skipper Esau

Latest update October 19th, 2017 12:55 AM
Former Malteenoes SC and Guyana U-15 wicket-keeper batsman and current Captain of Regal All stars Safraz Esau got married on Sunday last to Angellicia Zara at West Demerara.
Members of the Regal All stars and Masters teams and the softball fraternity have extended congratulations to Esau and his spouse and wished them a successful marriage.
Kaieteur News Sports Department would like to extend best wishes to couple.
Oct 19, 2017By Calvin Chapman Guyana men made light work of the novice Mexico team 12-0 in a lopsided encounter that will surely lift spirits within the home team’s squad following their 2nd round 4-0 defeat...
Oct 19, 2017
Oct 19, 2017
Oct 19, 2017
Oct 19, 2017
Oct 19, 2017
I know Guyana. I know the psychic void its people live with. I know the mentally nihilistic vortex that has destroyed feelings... more
Politicians know that the key to winning elections is to discredit the opposing sides and to make promises to the people.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]