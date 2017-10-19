PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports /Family Fun Day… Linden teams named for Futsal segment

In what is anticipated to be an exciting showdown for bragging rights in the PNCR 60th Anniversary celebrations Day of Sports/Family Fun Day event set for October 29, the host community of Linden will be represented by a strong line up of teams to contest the Futsal component of the day’s activities.

Co-ordinator of the futsal segment Wayne Griffith speaking with a member of the Planning Committee disclosed that invitations have been sent to eight of the top teams from the community and they’ve all consented to be part of the activity.

The eight teams invited are Silver Bullets, High Rollers, Swag Entertainment, Plantain & Cheese All Stars, Unknowns, Team 25, Blue Berry Hill and Amelia’s Ward Russians.

Griffith, who is one of the leading futsal referees and someone who has been involved in most of the tournaments in the format said that the teams selected are amongst the best in Linden and combined with those invited from Georgetown and West Demerara, he envisages a day of enthralling action as teams battle for the top prizes in what is anticipated to provide entertainment and fun throughout the day, at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hardcourt.

Among the other top teams that will be travelling to Region 10 to participate in the day’s futsal tournament are Future Stars, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Broad Street, New Market Street, Leopold Street and North Ruimveldt.

Meanwhile, the other disciplines that will be contested are athletics, dominoes and basketball and they are expected to provide plenty of action for the anticipated large turnout.

There will also be novelty events for the fans to get involved in, while a feature attraction will be the races for members of the executive committee.