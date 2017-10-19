Pan Am Indoor Hockey C/Ships… Robert France bags 8 goals as Guyana smash 12 past Mexico

By Calvin Chapman

Guyana men made light work of the novice Mexico team 12-0 in a lopsided encounter that will surely lift spirits within the home team’s squad following their 2nd round 4-0 defeat to Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) on Tuesday evening.

The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) was graced with its biggest crowd yesterday, mainly due to the non-working holiday, Diwali which is known as the festival of lights, and Skipper Robert France scored 8 goals to have the fans on their feet constantly. The win has propelled the Guyanese men to third in the group standings as they prepare for some tough clashes against Canada and Argentina that will determine the outcome of their Indoor Hockey World Cup bid.

Guyana scored 6 goals during each half of the game, likewise captain fantastic France, scored 4 goals during each half of the game. All of the 12 successful strikes that were converted in the match were field goals and Jason Dos Santos (9th minute) along with Jamarj Assanah (15th minute) added to the first half 6-0 score.

Adding to France’s 4 goals in the second half were Andrew Stewart (26thminute) and Hilton Chester (34th minute) who scored the twelfth and final goal of the rout.

Although coming against a team that recently started a comprehensive hockey programme, the Guyanese played with more confidence last night at the CASH and scored with some power shots, lofted shots and trick-shots as France, Aroydy Brandford, Assanah and company showcased their inventory of skill. Guyana will hope to carry that confidence into their clash with defending champions Canada tonight, which starts at 20:15hrs.

Mexico have conceded 34 goals in the three (3) matches competed, losing 12-0 twice to Guyana and Argentina and 10-0 to Canada, they will looking to at least score one goal in their match against T&T this evening at 15:15hrs.