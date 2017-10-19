Pan Am Indoor Hockey C/Ships… Canada beat T&T girls 3-0

T&T men remain unbeaten with 8-2 win over B’dos

By Sean Devers

The Canadian ladies outplayed their Trinidad and Tobago counterparts, 3-nil in the opening game of day three action as Pan Am Indoor Hockey Championships continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to give the North American team its third consecutive win.

Kathleen Leathy opened the scoring in the 20th minute and pushed Canada further ahead 11 minutes later when she netted her second goal from a penalty corner Shannon Perriera shot a field Goal from the right to beat the diving goalie.

The defending champions dominated most of the match and had the more ball possession as the Trini lasses, with a few players who played in the England, showed some fight in a losing cause to suffer their fourth successive defeat and can now no longer qualify for 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup.

Canada’s Manager Kristine Sheer said that the overall standard of the tournament was high and was very impressed the local facilities and plastic tile floor.

Sheer, on her fourth trip to this country, said the hospitality here was great and so was the local organising of Guyana’s first ever Pan Am World Cup qualifying Championship.

She informed that there were some players in the Canadian team with Guyanese heritage adding that Guyanese Canadian Male player John Roberts, whose father is a former Guyana National Hockey player, played a major role in her coming here.

She explained that the team had a lot of preparation before coming here which she says is paying off.

In the Men’s division, Trinidadians followed up wins against Argentina and Guyana with an emphatic 8-2 against Barbados, who sank to their third loss of the Championship.

Akeem Toussaint and Jordon Vieira registered hat-tricks, while Jordon Reynos and James Marcus scored once each for the Trinis, while Che Warner and Neil Franklin, who scored the game’s first goal, scored the two Bajan goals.

Trinidad and Tobago came from a goal down when Neil Franklin scored from the penalty spot in the 5th minute, to score four first half goals with the Bajans adding to their tally.

Marcus netted a field goal in 7th minute before Reynos beat the Keeper to make it 2-nil two minutes later. Toussaint scored from a penalty corner and with a field Goal in the space of a minute to leave T&T in charge at the half.

In the second stanza Vieira scored three field Goals in quick succession past the bemused Andre Boyce before Warner netted for the Bajans.

However, the far fitter Trinidad and Tobago side were not done yet as Toussaint hit a penalty corner to score his third goal and end the Bajan’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Germany.