Minister Ramjattan hands out sports gear to Upper Corentyne residents

Minister of National Security Khemraj Ramjattan, who hails from the Upper Corentyne area, on Sunday, visited his home town. Whilst visiting the Minister presented thousands of dollars’ worth of sports gear to members of the Scottsburg United Sports Club of Corriverton.

The minister, who is a well-known attorney at law, was once a prominent fixture in the sporting arena especially in the field of cricket.

He made the donation to members of the Sports Club at a simple handing over ceremony at the Club’s Ground.

The minister was living up to a promise made recently when he visited the area for a Community Policing Group (CPG) meeting.

Minister Ramjattan in handing over the gear stated that he is a man of his words.

He cautioned the members to be disciplined and take good care of the items. He urged them to help push sports and community and recreational activities in the area so that youths and others can be gainfully fully occupied. He was pleased with the state of the ground, and promised to see what other assistance can be given.

Remembering his playing days the minister said that not because he is not playing, he would not remember them.

Receiving the items on behalf of the club was President Lawrence Mentis. Mentis expressed his gratitude on behalf of the members and promised to make full use of the items donated.

He thanked the Minister for keeping his words and look forward to a continuous and lengthy relationship.

Among the items handed over were bats, balls, pads, gloves, guards, helmets, Footballs, basketball, basketball rings, dominoes, chess sets among other gear.

(Samuel Whyte)