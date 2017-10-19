Maurees Skeete to attend CONCACAF 2017 Women’s Elite Referee Course

Latest update October 19th, 2017 12:55 AM
Guyana’s lone FIFA female referee, Maurees Skeete, is leaving for Costa Rica to attend the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association (CONCACAF) 2017 Women’s Elite Referee/Assistant Referee Course from October 19 – 22.
Skeete is the only participating referee from Guyana in this four-day course, which will be held at the Barcelo San Jose Hotel in Costa Rica. Manager of Refereeing, Mark Cahen, and Refereeing Administrator, Michelle Savani, will oversee the entire initiative.
In brief remarks, Head of Refereeing Department, Stanley Lancaster expressed: “Based on Skeete’s continued high performance she has been placed as a Tier 2 CONCACAF Referee. This will serve as an encouragement to up and coming female officials and help to motivate other females to come onboard. We need an increase in our female referees, not just in numbers but in quality.”
CONCACAF’s Technical Instructors Kari Seitz, Jennifer Bennett, Luis Hernandez and Leonel Leal will conduct the course complemented by Fitness Instructors Allan Browne and Kelesha Antoine.
The Women’s Elite Referee Course is designed to continue the development of the Women Elite Referees and Assistant Referees and will field 38 participants. Activities for the course will include technical/practical training and physical fitness testing. It will utilize classroom and field sessions, including video tests.
