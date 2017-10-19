Lindeners host motorcade for South American Games Gold Medallist Deashanna Skeete

Fifteen-year-old Mackenzie High School Student Deashanna Skeete was given a Champion’s welcome in Linden when Businessmen Anthony Whyte and Damuka Ngqondo in collaboration with the Representative for the Prime Minister, Vladimir Glasgow, hosted a motorcade in her honour on Sunday last.

The motorcade, which began in Block 22 where the athlete lives and ended at the Linden/Georgetown Bus Park, saw many Lindeners from in and around the community of Block 22 and included bikers and cyclists involved.

At the end of the motorcade, Representative of the Prime Minister, Vladimir Glasgow, told the gathering that in two consecutive statutory meetings of the Regional Democratic Council he advocated for her to get some assistance but it was swept under the carpet. “I hope what she achieved and brought back to Guyana would change the minds of our Leaders and Politicians in Linden and invest more in our young men and women who have their talents and it is going to waste.” Glasgow noted that Linden has been doing well in all sport discipline and he hopes that this is an ‘eye opener’ for the Leaders and Politicians in the Region. “This is the first of many golds and Skeete didn’t get anything from Linden but her birth but she has given Linden something to be proud of.”

Organizer Damuka Ngqondo, who thanked everyone for coming out and supporting the athlete, said that he is very upset at the way she was treated upon returning home by Leaders.

“When her mother came to us and we realized that there was no motorcade or anything welcoming her home, we took it as, don’t want to say disrespect, but it was and also a lack of interest by leaders in the community; because it is a champion coming with a gold medal and a first should be properly welcomed, so we took it upon ourselves and set the ball rolling.”

Co-organizer Anthony Whyte shared the same sentiments as his colleague. Whyte opined that being the first gold in the South American games she should have been given a better welcome home. “Her welcome home by the authorities was not pleasing to us so we took it upon ourselves to do something so that Deashanna’s gold medal must be recognized because it is not only for Linden but for Guyana, she didn’t only represent Linden. The way she was treated was devastating, she deserves much more.”

Whyte also noted that the entire team should be recognized for their team effort, he said for most of them it was a first time experience and the welcome home they received was not acceptable by the people of Guyana, especially Linden and lamented that she should have been given a better welcome home.

The only leader in the Region present was the Mayor Carwyn Holland who said he would always contribute to her training and noted that Deashanna Skeete made a tremendous achievement for her country and community. He said a bank account will be opened for her and he hopes others contribute. “I will approach the council for assistance. The director of Sport assured me that the Minister said he will be looking into funding for her training so I will ask the coach for the number and ensure she gets the support she deserves.”

Coach Moses Pantlitz said he is proud of her achievement and the honour and glory she brought to Linden and the Christianburg Wismar Secondary School Track Club. “It is not the first gold medal coming to the club, it is the fifth and the club will continue to work for more golds. We have already started our training programme for Carifta Games and I promise you at least two gold medals there.” While residents are happy they were annoyed and voiced their anger that the coach Moses Pantlitz was not allowed to accompany her.

(Jacquey Bourne)