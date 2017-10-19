GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – West Demerara… Wales continue winning ways; Pouderoyen notch full points via WO

Wales United continued where they left off on Sunday last when they blanked Uitvlugt Warriors 2-0 with yet another win, this time they got past Crane Rovers in a tough game yesterday when the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued at the Den Amstel ground, West Coast Demerara.

The other match that was scheduled between Pouderoyen and Golden Warriors saw the former taking the full three points without breaking a sweat as the latter team did not show up.

Wales, a team that have been getting better with every match, saw them being gifted their first goal by the opposition after just four minutes of action. Crane Rovers’ Shaquel Dickie was the player to rock the nets not for his side but the opposition.

As the exchanges continued, the faces of the Crane Rovers players were all lighted up in the 16th minute when Wales scored an own goal. Trevon Callender was the scorer, his effort tying the scores at 1-1.

Both teams continued to take the attack to each other but it was Wales’ Courtney Liverpool who broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute with what turned out to be the all-important winning goal.

Two more matches would be contested on Sunday at the same venue from 09:00hrs, when the only undefeated team to date, Eagles FC of Stewartville match skills with Jetty Gunners. From 11:00hrs, home team Den Amstel oppose Uitvlugt Warriors.