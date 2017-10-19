GCB/Keem’s Foundation ‘Cricket Cares’ T20 cricket… Guyana Jaguars face C’bean side on Sunday at Providence

Latest update October 19th, 2017 12:55 AM
Charity game in aid of Hurricane Victims
By Sean Devers
For the first time since the introduction of the CPL in 2013, Guyana played as a T20 team when they reached the finals of the Antigua Independence Tri-Nation series there last week.
Now that team, led by West Indies player Leon Johnson, is set play a Caribbean All Stars line-up on Sunday from 17:00hrs under lights at Providence Stadium in what is anticipated to be an entertaining affair.
The game, which should provide a CPL-like atmosphere for what is anticipated to be a capacity crowd, takes on an added signifience since it not being played for a trophy, a cash prize or ratings, but for a noble and humanitarian cause.
The players, which include the entire Jaguars team which finished as runners-up in Antigua, along with Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Nicolas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Reyad Emrit, Fidel Edwards, Kevin Cooper, Suleiman Benn and the ‘note book man’ Keswick Williams among others, will all contribute their payment to the victims of Hurricane ravaged Dominica and St Martin, where Johnson’s mother lives.
Tickets cost $1,500 for the Party Stand where local artistes Tameka Marshall, Natural Black and ‘rubber waist’ Jomo are among those that will perform live and where the Carib Beer tent will be located. Cheer leaders for the two teams will add to the excitement.
Any of the other three stands will cost $2,000 to enter and volunteers will be going around the ground to take donations for the worthy cause. A percentage of the ‘gates’ will also be donated to the Hurricane victims.
Tickets will be on sale from Friday at Poonai’s Pharmacy in Rose Hall Town, Little Rock Hotel in New Amsterdam, M&Ms on the East Bank Demerara, GCB Office at Regent Street, Saro Boy Groceries in Buxton, Nimbus Water in Vreed-in-Hoop, Big Yard Auto Sales in Tuschen and Dan’s Snackett in Parika.
Teams:
Jaguars: Leon Johnson (Captain), Robin Bacchus, Sherfane Rutherford, Jonathon Foo, Gajanand Singh, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Anthony Bramble, Kemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Ricardo Adams, Chris Barnwell, Veerasammy Permaul, Steven Jacobs, Ronsford Beaton, Ramal Lewis
Caribbean All Stars: Rayad Emrit (Captain), Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Andre Fletcher, Nicolas Pooran, Kjorn Ottly, Kevin Cooper, Keswick Williams,Jevon Searles, Fidel Edwards, Suleiman Benn, Lennox Cush, Joshua Wade, Andre Stoll, Romaine Maniram.
