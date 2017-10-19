GCB Donates Brush Cutter to University of Guyana

Latest update October 19th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Guyana Cricket Board, in its efforts to assist with the preparation of grounds all across Guyana has donated a Honda Brush Cutter to the University of Guyana-Turkeyen Campus on Monday last.
‘ The presentation took place at the University of Guyana in the presence of UG staff as well as Executives and staff of the GCB.
The Sports Organizer, Ms. Lavern Fraser, received the brush cutter from the Guyana Cricket Board’s Treasurer, Mr. Anand Kalladeen and Territorial Development Officer, Mr. Colin Stuart. Ms. Fraser thanked the Board for its donation and stated that the brush cutter will be put to good use as it is beneficial to the sports department, especially in the sport of cricket at the institution.
The GCB has taken up the objective of donating brush cutters to organizations with the aim of enhancing cricket in and around Guyana.
Many cricket clubs and associations in Linden, Berbice, Essequibo, East Bank and on the East Coast
have received brush cutters. The GCB is of the view that such a donation is valuable since it will greatly help the University of Guyana in the preparation and maintenance of its cricket pitch and outfield, even in times when the weather is unfavourable to the conduct of cricket.
