Floodlights win Jai Hind Cricket Club fundraiser at Albion

In fading light, Floodlights Masters won by three runs in a tense and exciting final versus Wellman Masters last Sunday in a specially arranged 15 overs aside softball tournament used as a fundraiser for the Jai Hind Cricket Club of Albion on the Corentyne of Berbice. Under brilliant sunshine and a billiards table like outfield and with all four teams stepping up preparations for the prestigious International softball cup tournament, “Guyana Softball Cup 7” which is slated in Guyana for November 3, 4 and 5, a keen competition was expected and so it was.

In the first semi final, home team Albion Masters lost to their Demerara counterparts, Floodlights Masters by 21 runs. The visitors scored 132-6 in 15 overs after they were inserted. Uniss Yusuf struck one four and five sixes in scoring 42 before he was caught on the square leg boundary. Essequibo prolific all rounder Ramesh Narine supported with 22 and Patrick Khan 14. Bowling for Albion Masters R. Mangli took 2 for 18.

The home team in reply lost wickets regularly ending on 111 for 9. Zahir Hussain scored 32 and Mangli made 21; Clive Canterbury took 4 for 17.

In semi final number two, Wellman Masters made light work of Parika Defenders by nine wickets. The East Bank Essequibo based team won the toss and batted first making 95 all out. After being placed on 54-9, Fazil Baksh brought respectability to the score contributing 28 not out. In reply, Patrick Rooplall stroked a fine half century to lead the visitors to a victory.

In the grand final, Floodlights Masters took first strike and amassed 144 for 6 wickets off their allotted 15 overs. The classy Narine compiled an attacking 66 not out consisting of seven fours and three sixes. He got support from Yusuf who made 41 (3 x 4, 4 x 6). Skipper Ricky Deonarain chipped in with 12 not out. In reply, Wellman were always in the hunt, but fell three runs short of their target.

Lloyd Rooplall was run out for 48, while Jagdesh Persaud made 22 and Greg DeFranca made 20.

At the presentation ceremony of that followed, members of the Floodlights Association made a donation of $75,000 to the event. Ramesh Narine took the MVP and man of the match in the final awards.

Among the sponsors were Permaul’s Trading, Trophy Stall, Hussain Poultry and Massy Distribution.