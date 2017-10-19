Enumeration of the power psychosis of the Jagdeo regime

Dear Editor,

Bharrat Jagdeo and his set of sorry souls in Freedom House do not have a song to sing; so they indulge in only a chorus – witch hunting! They are masters at that game. In 1992, they cleaned out all the ‘witches’ who by no stroke of coincidence were fully qualified Guyanese professionals. Let us take a walk down memory lane:

Foreign Affairs Minister, Clement Rohee travelled to all the overseas missions and removed staff members who were believed to have been supporters of the PNC; Roger Luncheon as HPS stated that there were no Blacks qualified to hold positions in the Diplomatic Corps overseas. It was Cheddi Jagan who made the remark about “Black people being at the bottom of the ladder.” Yes, he subsequently apologised but there is an old saying that ‘Sorry mek lil boy mash big man foot’; Sam Hinds who was Jagan’s running mate and was appointed Prime Minister after the election, should have assumed the post of the Presidency afterJagan’s passing; sadly, he was removed and Janet took over.

Janet Jagan then manipulated the system to clear the way for Bharat to become President. From thereon, more chaos reigned supreme. Discrimination, extra judicial killings, questionable circumstances surrounding the murders of Minister Sat Sawh and his family and even in the face of clear evidence, Bharrat Jagdeo denied that he knew Roger Khan. Roger Khan placed an advert in the newspaper openly stating his unconditional support for the PPP Government. People witnessed when Roger Khan was exiting the President’s (Jagdeo’s) Office..

As if those instances were not enough, Jagdeo convened a meeting with five very senior army officers, one of whom was next in line for the post of Chief of Staff. He told them in no uncertain terms that he did not want them in the army. He gave them one of two choices – accept posts at Ministries or GO HOME! One of them eventually assumed a position at the Ministry of Culture. Witch hunting?

A Police Commander of ‘B’ Division had ‘Lemonade Man’ arrested in connection with a shooting incident and the weapon was seized. Minister of Home Affairs, Ronald Gajraj intervened and instructed the Commander to return the weapon. Quite within his rights, the Commander informed the Minister that only the Commissioner of Police could issue those instructions to him. The Commissioner of Police at the time was then instructed to remove the Officer from the Police Force and send him to the FIU – Ministry of Finance. Witch hunting?

The Commander challenged the matter in the Court citing the fact that he never applied for a job at the FIU and neither did he indicate that he wanted to leave the Police Force. Even though he won the Court battle and remained in the Force, the Commander was never promoted to a higher rank. Witch hunting? We have not forgotten what the Munroes and Wharton were put through when they were wrongfully incarcerated, robbing them of valuable family time. Witch Hunting? Editor, is this the same person who wants us to believe that his party must be returned to power? These are only a few of the cases where Jagdeo and his PPP wielded their wrath on the masses in Guyana.

There is now a new kid in the block who has appointed himself as the most knowledgeable on what the Government should and should not do. This man was paid huge sums of money to conduct forensic audits because at the time of the PPP being in power, he knew where the money was being stolen. Not unexpected his scheme worked, his bank account is filled to running over and there is still nothing conclusive coming out of the forensic audits that he and his friend conducted. Their pockets are so filled that one of them have to continue wearing bracers. All hail Guyana! The bandits are still in town and they call themselves forensic auditors.

In conclusion – who killed Courtney Crum Ewing? We know and we await the arrest(s).

Mike Selman