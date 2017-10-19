EBFA /Ralph Green U-11 League… Wins for Grove, Mocha and Herstelling

Latest update October 19th, 2017 12:55 AM
When play in the second annual East Bank Football Association/ Ralph Green sponsored Under-11 League continued on Saturday last at the Grove Playfield, there were wins for Grove Hi Tech, Mocha Champs and Herstelling Raiders Football Clubs, respectively.
Grove Hi Tech downed defending champions Agricola Red Triangle 4-2; Mocha Champs hammered Friendship 4-1, while Herstelling Raiders blanked Samatta Point/Kaneville 2-0.
Grove were led to victory by Jamal Cordis who netted a double in the 17th and 26th minute. Their account was opened on 14 minutes through an own goal from
Agricola, while the final goal came off the boot of Jevon Pluck in the 29th minute.
Agricola got their goals from Jonathan Andries in the 16th minute and Seon Grant in the 23rd minute.
Mocha made light work of Friendship and this was mainly due to Jamal Harry’s brace of goals which were scored in the 7th and 10th minutes respectively.
Kerry Boyce had opened proceedings in the 5th minute, while the final goal was scored by Daniel Bradford in the 25th minute.
Herstelling’s win against Samatta Point/Kaneville was shaped by Solomon Austin who netted both goals, one in the 5th minute and the other in the 17th.
Oct 19, 2017By Calvin Chapman Guyana men made light work of the novice Mexico team 12-0 in a lopsided encounter that will surely lift spirits within the home team’s squad following their 2nd round 4-0 defeat...
Oct 19, 2017
Oct 19, 2017
Oct 19, 2017
Oct 19, 2017
Oct 19, 2017
I know Guyana. I know the psychic void its people live with. I know the mentally nihilistic vortex that has destroyed feelings... more
Politicians know that the key to winning elections is to discredit the opposing sides and to make promises to the people.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]