EBFA /Ralph Green U-11 League… Wins for Grove, Mocha and Herstelling

When play in the second annual East Bank Football Association/ Ralph Green sponsored Under-11 League continued on Saturday last at the Grove Playfield, there were wins for Grove Hi Tech, Mocha Champs and Herstelling Raiders Football Clubs, respectively.

Grove Hi Tech downed defending champions Agricola Red Triangle 4-2; Mocha Champs hammered Friendship 4-1, while Herstelling Raiders blanked Samatta Point/Kaneville 2-0.

Grove were led to victory by Jamal Cordis who netted a double in the 17th and 26th minute. Their account was opened on 14 minutes through an own goal from

Agricola, while the final goal came off the boot of Jevon Pluck in the 29th minute.

Agricola got their goals from Jonathan Andries in the 16th minute and Seon Grant in the 23rd minute.

Mocha made light work of Friendship and this was mainly due to Jamal Harry’s brace of goals which were scored in the 7th and 10th minutes respectively.

Kerry Boyce had opened proceedings in the 5th minute, while the final goal was scored by Daniel Bradford in the 25th minute.

Herstelling’s win against Samatta Point/Kaneville was shaped by Solomon Austin who netted both goals, one in the 5th minute and the other in the 17th.